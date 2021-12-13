Rangers transfer news: Fresh claim emerges over Alfredo Morelos' Ibrox future

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge reckons that Alfredo Morelos is happy at Rangers.

The Colombian striker has been constantly linked away from Ibrox in recent years but has managed to remain at the club.

What's the latest news with Morelos?

Despite coming closer than ever to finally leaving Scotland last summer, it's been business as usual this season for Morelos. According to reports, the striker had agreed personal terms with Porto ahead of a proposed £10m move to Portugal.

However, Morelos ended up staying in Glasgow and has continued to be Rangers' main source of goals alongside Kemar Roofe as they look to defend their Scottish Premiership title.

The 25-year-old, who recently reached the 100-goal mark for the Gers, has scored 10 goals in all competitions this season, including the opener at Hearts on Sunday, which came after his brace against Sparta Prague secured their place in the knockout stages of the Europa League and set up a tie with Borussia Dortmund.

But the January window is round the corner, which means Morelos' future at the club could soon become under threat for the umpteenth time.

However, Bridge has doubts over whether that could be the case this time by saying that he looks happy at Ibrox.

What did Bridge say about Morelos?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "He's always linked with other clubs, but he's never moved away. He seems happy, he's kind of settled down. There was one season where he had five red cards."

Could Morelos leave in January?

As Bridge alluded to, Morelos does look settled. Not only is he back scoring goals, but his discipline has improved dramatically in recent seasons, which would suggest that he's happy in his current surroundings.

Morelos was sent off seven times in his first three seasons at Rangers but hasn't received a red card since doing so at Celtic just under two years ago.

Not even the departure of Steven Gerrard has unsettled Morelos, who's scored four goals in six games since he left for Aston Villa last month.

The signs appear to be good for Rangers, although Morelos did recently say in an interview that he wouldn't leave the club until he scored in an Old Firm derby and won the title.

Therefore, having achieved those two in the same season in 2020-2021, Rangers fans might be slightly anxious when the window opens, although he said their support wants to make him play for them for many years to come.

