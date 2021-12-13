Everton transfer news: £30m star wanted by EPL rivals is 'a huge asset'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Paul Brown has described Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford as a "huge asset" amid talk that he is a target for Premier League rivals Tottenham.

Brown praised the 27-year-old for his ability on the ball and believes it is useful for any team that wants to play out from the back.

What is the latest on Pickford to Tottenham?

Pickford is thought to be attracting interest from Tottenham as they look for a successor to their current No.1 Hugo Lloris.

According to The Telegraph, Antonio Conte wants to sign a homegrown goalkeeper to either challenge Lloris next season or replace him between the sticks, and Pickford has been identified as a potential target.

Everton signed Pickford from Sunderland for £30m back in 2017 and he has since gone on to become an important player for them.

Last season, the 42-cap England international made just over 30 appearances in the Premier League, showing his importance, so he is someone manager Rafael Benitez will obviously not want to lose.

What has Brown said about Pickford?

For Tottenham or any team that is looking to play out from defence, Brown is confident Pickford would be a huge asset.

The Daily Star journalist told GIVEMESPORT: "He's extremely comfortable in possession around his own goalmouth, so for teams that like to play like that, he's a huge asset."

Can Everton keep hold of Pickford?

Pickford will still have two years remaining on his contract by the time the summer transfer window arrives, so Everton still have some security.

However, given the downward spiral the Toffees are currently on, a move to Spurs could easily appeal to the current England No.1.

Despite having quite a positive transfer window last year, where they were able to sign the likes of Abdoulaye Doucoure and James Rodriguez, and a top manager in Carlo Ancelotti in charge, Everton could only manage a 10th place finish - one spot lower than newly-promoted Leeds United.

And it looks like they are on course for a similar season if not worse, with Benitez's men only recently ending an eight-game winless run before falling to another league defeat, their eighth of the campaign.

Furthermore, it would not be a surprise if Pickford or any of the club's star players decided they wanted to leave Goodison Park next summer.

Benitez has also spoken about financial fair play and how it killed Everton in the last transfer window, so perhaps the Toffees could also do with a big sale.

