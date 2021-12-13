Crystal Palace transfer news: Massive update on Eagles links with £108m duo

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe and Manchester United forward Anthony Martial joining Crystal Palace is "not going to happen", says journalist Tom Barclay.

Both players have recently been linked with a move to the south London club, but Barclay claims their wages make it a non-starter.

What is the latest news involving Pepe and Martial?

Last month, French outlet Jeunes Footeux reported that Palace were interested in signing Pepe on loan in January, with Premier League rivals Everton and Newcastle United also said to be keen.

Pepe has struggled for game time at the Emirates this season as manager Mikel Arteta continues to overlook him. The 26-year-old's recent seven-minute cameo against Southampton was his first minutes in the league since the end of October.

Martial has also found himself in a similar situation at United and is now a target for Palace, according to reports in Spain.

Enter Giveaway

The France international's agent told Sky Sports last week that his client wants to leave Old Trafford after making just two league starts so far this season.

What has Barclay said about Pepe and Martial?

From what he has been told, though, Martial will definitely not be leaving his club for Palace, nor will Pepe.

On Pepe, who cost Arsenal £72m, and Martial, who United paid an initial £36m for, The Sun journalist told GIVEMESPORT: "I've looked into this and both of them I'm told are not going to happen for the obvious reasons: their wages are massive. They just won't pay it, so I think that's pretty much that on those two players. I'm just told it's just not true."

The Football Terrace: Check out Terry's EXCLUSIVE interview with the one and only Sam Allardyce...

How are Palace faring in attack?

Names like Pepe and Martial will probably excite Palace supporters, but they are likely to be more than content with the team's current attack.

As per WhoScored, the Eagles are currently one of the highest scorers in the league right now, though midfielder Conor Gallagher has largely contributed to that.

The 21-year-old, on loan from Chelsea, scored his fifth and sixth goals of the season in the recent 3-1 win against Everton, with his second of the game being an absolute peach of a strike.

1 of 15 What year did Crystal Palace turn professional? 1895 1905 1915 1925

Ultimately, with the likes of Gallagher, Wilfried Zaha and Odsonne Edouard, Palace probably will not be in any rush to completely smash their wage structure.

You would also suspect that with both Pepe and Martial being at top clubs, they will want to move to an outfit of a similar level.

News Now - Sport News