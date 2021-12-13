Spurs transfer news: Fresh claim emerges over Tottenham deal for £45m rising star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge reckons that Tottenham might have missed the chance to sign Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic.

Vlahovic has caught the attention of the Premier League following his outstanding form in front of goal over the last 18 months.

What's the latest news with Vlahovic?

It's really not hard to see why the Serbian frontman has some of the top sides in English football chasing his signature.

In terms of goalscoring exploits, Vlahovic, who doesn't turn 22 until the end of January, is right at the very top, scoring 17 across all competitions already this season.

His two goals against Salernitana on Saturday were his 14th and 15th league goals of the campaign, meaning only Robert Lewandowski stands in his way of the race for the 2021-2022 Golden Shoe, which is all of the top goalscorers combined from Europe's top five leagues.

Vlahovic is ahead of the likes of Mohamed Salah, Karim Benzema and Erling Haaland, whilst he's scored almost double the amount of goals as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo put together.

Following Sergio Aguero's departure, Manchester City are interested in signing him, whilst Spurs were linked in the summer months, but ended up missing out on him and a striker altogether.

Antonio Conte's arrival and Fabio Paratici's influence might have increased Tottenham's hopes of signing Vlahovic, but Bridge is concerned that their chances of bringing the £45m-rated forward to north London might have gone.

What did Bridge say about Vlahovic?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "He's proved to people this guy that he's the real deal. I just worry with Vlahovic that Spurs might have missed the boat there."

Why do Tottenham need Vlahovic?

Tottenham's need for a second striker goes back many years, although they've become desperate of late following Harry Kane's miserable form which has seen him score one Premier League goal all season.

Regardless of Kane's form, Tottenham need someone to come and provide genuine competition for him, not to play in the early rounds of the cup competitions or needless European games like Carlos Vinicius did last season.

In Conte's new system, it's difficult to see exactly where Heung Min Son, Kane and Vlahovic would all fit in, but the thought of having those three in the same side is a mouth-watering prospect if the Italian can make it work.

