Man United transfer news: £50m 'captain without an armband' wanted at Old Trafford

Aston Villa midfielder and reported Manchester United target John McGinn is a "captain without an armband", says journalist Luke Hatfield.

Hatfield has hailed the 27-year-old's influence amid talk that he is on United's radar ahead of the January transfer window.

What is the latest news involving McGinn?

According to The Sun, United are eyeing up a move for McGinn, who could cost £50m+, with Paul Pogba's future currently in doubt.

The same report also states that the Red Devils' interest in McGinn stretches back to 2019 and that Sir Alex Ferguson is a huge fan of the Scotland international.

McGinn has been a key player for Villa this season, featuring in all but one of their league games so far, so is a player manager Steven Gerrard will not want to lose.

It was a similar theme last term, too, with McGinn missing just one Premier League game all campaign.

What has Hatfield said about McGinn?

If United do go on to sign McGinn, Hatfield believes they would be getting a real leader, describing the former Hibernian man as a "captain without an armband".

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT about McGinn, the Express & Star journalist said: "He's someone who's almost a captain without an armband, the style of play that he has, the fact that he's always someone who's trying to lift his team-mates and get the best out of them."

Who would McGinn be competing against at Manchester United?

Should McGinn depart Villa for United, he faces the task of having to break up a midfield pivot of Scott McTominay and Fred.

It was Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's go-to before his dismissal last month, while new manager Ralf Rangnick has also persisted with it, starting the duo in both of his first two Premier League fixtures against Crystal Palace and Norwich City.

Even so, there certainly looks like there could be room for McGinn in United's squad, with Pogba's contract up next summer and the Frenchman seemingly no closer to signing a new one.

A more adventurous passer, he would also bring something different compared to McTominay and Fred.

As per WhoScored, the Villa star is making 1.4 key passes per game, which is higher than McTominay and Fred's averages of 0.9 and 0.8 respectively.

Again, though, Villa will be reluctant to let McGinn go and will be in a strong position come January. He has a contract up until 2025, so you would expect the Villans to play hardball if United do come knocking.

