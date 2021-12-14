Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The matches for the last-16 of the 2021/22 Champions League have been decided.

It took two attempts to complete the draw in Nyon on Monday due to a series of issues during the first go, but we finally got there in the end.

Some seriously good ties are awaiting football fans in the early months of 2022, including Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid, Liverpool vs Inter Milan and Juventus vs Villarreal.

And as is always the case with the first Champions League knockout draw of the season, a few of the big boys were paired with relatively easy opposition - on paper anyway.

Manchester City will take on Sporting Lisbon, while Bayern Munich will do battle with Red Bull Salzburg for a place in the last eight.

It's hard to envisage a situation in which City and Bayern don't progress and that's supported by the latest Champions League predictions from the folks over at FiveThirtyEight.

Both clubs have been heavily backed to reach the quarter-finals, as have Chelsea, who've been paired up with French champions Lille.

All 16 teams left in Europe's top-tier competition have been ranked by their percentage chance of reaching the next stage and you can check out all the important figures below.

The 16 Champions League teams ranked by chances of reaching quarter-finals

16. Sporting Lisbon - 10%

15. Red Bull Salzburg - 14%

14. Lille - 14%

13. Benfica - 20%

12. Inter Milan - 32%

11. Manchester United - 40%

10. Paris Saint-Germain - 45%

9. Villarreal - 47%

8. Juventus - 53%

7. Real Madrid - 55%

6. Atletico Madrid - 60%

5. Liverpool - 68%

4. Ajax - 80%

3. Chelsea - 86%

2. Bayern Munich - 86%

1. Manchester City - 90%

Some interesting numbers on show.

Despite possessing the greatest Champions League player ever in Cristiano Ronaldo, United have been given a considerably smaller chance of progressing to the quarters compared to their opponent Atletico.

Lionel Messi's PSG side are in the same boat as the Red Devils, with Real Madrid the favourites to emerge victorious from that mouthwatering tie.

Juventus' fall from grace over the past year or so is summed up by the fact they've only been given a miniscule advantage over Villarreal, while Ajax have been heavily tipped to get past Benfica in the last-16.

Given that the Dutch outfit won all six of their group games and scored goals for fun (Sebastien Haller netting 10 in total), that seems pretty fair to us.

