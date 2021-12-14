Tottenham transfer news: Dele Alli 'needs fresh start' after huge update on Spurs future

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge believes that Tottenham's Dele Alli "definitely" needs a fresh start ahead of the January window.

It's been a stop-start season for Alli, who's been unable to rediscover his best form, and is out of the team once again.

What's the latest news with Alli?

Following Jose Mourinho's departure after their up and down relationship, this campaign had the potential to be a make or break campaign for Alli.

In the space of three years, he'd gone from one of Tottenham's best players to nothing more than a bit-part player, but little has changed, and of late, he's been forced to start games against the likes of Vitesse Arnhem and Mura to ensure he gets any sort of minutes.

But, worryingly, Alli hasn't even been able to stand out against that calibre of opposition, and was hauled off against the latter last month in what could prove his final appearance for the club.

Alli, valued at £27m by Transfermarkt, was an unused substitute against Brentford and Norwich in the two games that followed. And after failing to make a Premier League start since the north London derby back in September, The Athletic believe that Tottenham are finally willing to let the 25-year-old leave on loan in January.

He came close to leaving for PSG last January, but Daniel Levy blocked his move. However, the report believes that Spurs have changed their stance and know that he needs regular game-time after another frustrating few months in the capital.

Therefore, Bridge reckons that starting all over again is exactly what Alli needs, especially with the World Cup less than 12 months away.

What did Bridge say about Alli?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "He definitely needs a fresh start. This is a guy that was scoring in a World Cup quarter final and everything."

Where could Alli end up?

The Mauricio Pochettino link means you can't rule out a move to PSG, although with the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, they're more than covered in the forward areas.

Therefore, staying in England is probably a likelier outcome for Alli, who'll surely look at Jesse Lingard's loan spell at West Ham last season for inspiration.

According to Spanish publication Sport, Newcastle are keen on signing Alli next month as they look to strengthen their squad and move away from danger.

There's not been any concrete interest from elsewhere, but Alli will surely be trying to recapture the form that made him one of the most exciting talents in the Premier League, so he shouldn't be short of interest.

