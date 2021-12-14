Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The controversy surrounding the final lap involving Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will rumble on for quite a while yet.

The decision to have one lap of racing after a crash by Williams' Nicholas Latifi was controversial, to say the least.

With the safety car employed, lapped cars are usually ordered to unlap themselves and join the back of the race.

Race director Michael Masi ordered some to do that but not all.

Lewis Hamilton’s 11-second lead was suddenly cut to virtually nothing as Max Verstappen lined up behind his title rival ahead of the final lap.

With the newer tyres, there was only one winner as the Red Bull driver surged past Hamilton to claim victory.

The best seat in the house belonged to Daniel Ricciardo.

The McLaren driver actually finished 12th in the race but inadvertently found himself behind Verstappen and Hamilton on the final race.

VIDEO: Ricciardo's view of the final lap at Abu Dhabi

Now, post-race audio from his radio has emerged.

He said to his team: “Cheers, guys. Erm, I’m glad I’m not a part of that whatever just happened. It seemed pretty f***ed up. Thanks guys for the season.”

VIDEO: Post-race audio from Daniel Ricciardo

Wow.

After the race, Ricciardo had this to say: “I don’t want you to ask me ... I want to ask you. Tell me, tell me what happened.

“Crazy. Crazy, crazy finale.

“I said before the weekend, there’s no loser. They’ve both done everything possible ... but of course, for Lewis to lose it on the last lap, that’s a tough one today.

“At the end it was kind of weird, they said cars can’t pass, the lapped cars, then some of them did, but then I wasn’t allowed to.

“We did a one-lap restart, I’m sitting right behind Lewis and Max, like, why am I here? I don’t know. It was very interesting.”

