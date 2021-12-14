Celtic transfer news: Doubts emerge over £10m deal with major club

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke is unsure whether Celtic could meet Tottenham's £10m valuation for centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers.

The USA international has been enjoying a productive loan spell in Glasgow and has been linked with a permanent move to Celtic Park.

However, O'Rourke has raised concerns as to whether Celtic could match Spurs' asking-price for him.

What's the latest news with Carter-Vickers?

When Carter-Vickers joined the Hoops last summer, the deal included an option to buy, with his contract in north London running down.

Given his impressive form north of the border, Celtic are keen on activating that option, whilst the 23-year-old is open to a move himself.

However, according to the Daily Record, Tottenham are demanding £10m for his services, which is £4m more than the Premier League side were asking for before the American made the switch to Scotland.

Should Celtic fork out the £10m, it would make Carter-Vickers their record signing, fractionally more than the £9.27m they paid PSG for Odsonne Edouard back in 2018.

But Ange Postecoglou spent just more than £20m during his first window at the club and O'Rourke is doubtful whether the club would pay around half of that for just one player.

What did O'Rourke say about Carter-Vickers?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Cameron Carter-Vickers has made a big impression since his loan move from Tottenham, but I'm not sure if Celtic could reach that £10m valuation that Spurs are looking for a permanent deal, though."

Could Celtic still sign Carter-Vickers permanently?

The £10m asking-price might be out of Celtic's reach, but not all is lost just yet for Postecoglou, who'll be hoping to get the defender signed up permanently following his impressive impact at the heart of the Hoops' backline.

Carter-Vickers has missed just two games in all competitions since signing from Tottenham and has lost just four times in 20 appearances, three of which have come in Europe.

If Celtic are unable to reach an agreement in January, then by the time the summer months come around, Tottenham might just have lowered their asking-price because Carter-Vickers will have entered the final 12 months of his contract.

The Scottish giants will surely want to get a permanent deal done as quickly as possible, mainly to avoid potential interest from elsewhere. Therefore, the Celtic hierarchy might have to play a waiting game to finally get their man.

