Cristiano Ronaldo will come face-to-face with Atletico Madrid once again in the last-16 of the 2021/22 Champions League.

In Monday's eventful draw, Manchester United were eventually paired with the Spanish side in what's a hugely enticing tie.

Atletico will likely go into the first match as favourites to progress to the quarter-final stage, but Diego Simeone will certainly be hugely concerned about the Ronaldo factor.

The 36-year-old really has tormented Los Rojiblancos down the years.

In his 35 appearances against Atletico with both Real Madrid and Juventus, Ronaldo has netted 25 goals in total, including three hat-tricks.

The most recent of those trebles came back in 2019 and it was the key factor in one of the Champions League's greatest revenge stories.

Juventus were defeated 2-0 by Atletico at the Wanda Metropolitano in the first leg of their last-16 tie and Ronaldo was predictably mocked by the home side's fans in the aftermath.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner even fired back as he left the stadium, bragging about his quintet of Champions League triumphs.

Then when Atletico visited Turin for the second leg, Ronaldo went into 'beast mode' to eliminate Simeone's team from the competition.

He scored two magnificent headers to level the scores on aggregate, before holding his nerve from the penalty spot late in the second half to send Juventus through.

And one hilarious video compilation that captures the story perfectly has gone viral again in the wake of Monday's Champions League draw.

Check it out in all of its glory here...

Video: Ronaldo's revenge on Atletico in 2019

Those clips will never get old, particularly the one of Ronaldo mocking Simeone's crotch thrust celebration.

It really was one of the Portugal international's finest nights in the Champions League, although his goals couldn't prevent Juventus from being eliminated in the quarter-finals of the 2018/19 edition of the competition.

The Bianconeri were beaten 3-2 by Ajax over the course of two legs, with Ronaldo's goals in both games not enough to drag the Italian outfit over the line.

