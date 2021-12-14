Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Inter Milan returned to the top of the Serie A table last Sunday evening thanks to a 4-0 victory over Cagliari.

Simone Inzaghi's side were handed the opportunity to reach the summit by city rivals AC Milan, who could only muster a 1-1 draw away at Udinese the night before.

And Inter certainly took advantage, producing arguably their finest team display of the 2021/22 season so far to condemn Cagliari to a heavy defeat.

Lautaro Martinez got the ball rolling in the 29th minute of proceedings, although the Argentine striker did miss a penalty shortly before the half-time interval.

That didn't matter one bit in the end, though, because Inter came out for the second period with the bit between their teeth.

Forgotten man Alexis Sanchez made it 2-0 in the 50th minute and then the in-form Hakan Calhanoglu further increased the advantage shortly after.

Martinez then finally got his second of the evening in minute 68 to cap off a wonderful night's work from the Italian champions.

Pretty much every single member of the team dropped a masterclass last Sunday, particularly highly-rated midfielder Nicolo Barella.

The man who was a key cog in Roberto Mancini's well-oiled Italy machine at Euro 2020 assisted two of Inter's goals and the first of them was an absolute masterpiece.

After controlling the ball from a throw-in near the touchline, Barella performed some silky mid-air touches, before spinning and producing the most perfect volleyed pass to Sanchez, who was stationed right by the penalty spot.

The finish from the former Arsenal and Manchester United forward wasn't bad, however, it was nothing compared to the magical assist from his teammate.

And guess what? One fan managed to capture footage of the marvellous goal from the stands. Unsurprisingly, the video - which can be viewed below - has gone viral on social media.

Video: Fan footage of Barella's assist vs Cagliari

Poetry. In. Motion.

Now, a few will suggest that Barella's pass into the box was more down to luck than skill, but sorry, that's just not the case whatsoever.

It takes incredible technique to even execute that pass, let alone get it in the perfect area for a teammate to capitalise on.

The whole move looks as if it was rehearsed on the training ground, hence why we (and many others) are praising Barella to the rafters.

Keep balling, Nicolo.

