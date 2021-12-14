Man City latest news: Guardiola criticised for 'pretty poor' comments about PL rivals

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Luke Hatfield has criticised Pep Guardiola for his comments after Manchester City's 1-0 victory over Wolves on Sunday.

Despite keeping their place at the top of the Premier League standings with yet another three points, the City boss criticised Bruno Lage's side for not wanting to play at the Etihad Stadium.

What happened against Wolves?

Having won five Premier League games on the bounce, City would have come into the game very confident of extending that run to six.

From then on in, Wolves' attacking threat was non-existent, and it was all about defending for their lives in hope of picking up an unlikely point. For City, it was about staying patient.

City eventually got their breakthrough midway through the second-half when Bernardo Silva struck Joao Moutinho's arm, which resulted in a penalty after a long VAR check. Raheem Sterling was left with the responsibility, and he coolly tucked home his 100th Premier League goal for the winner.

Having played 45 minutes with 10-men, every stat was in City's favour. They managed 24 shots on goal compared to Wolves' two, and had 71 percent of the ball.

City eventually got the job done, but that didn't stop Guardiola from having a dig at Wolves for their approach. He said: "We were much better against 11 than 10 players. It's so difficult to play against a team like this who doesn’t want to play.

"Eight players, plus Adama and Jimenez, dropped and closed the spaces in the middle. They are so good at defending, because of the work Nuno did at Wolves."

But Hatfield didn't agree with Guardiola's comments about Wolves and described his attack on Lage's men as "poor".

What did Hatfield say about Guardiola?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I'm not a fan of it all to be honest, I think it's a pretty poor look for Pep Guardiola if I'm being brutally honest.

"They're a side that have spent fortunes on their squad and have got almost endless resources to work with."

Did Wolves play the right way?

Definitely. Wolves, managed by Nuno Espirito Santo back then, went with a similar approach two years ago and came away with a 2-0 victory.

On that occasion, City dominated every statistic and even had more possession, but Wolves kept it tight and caught them out with two Adama Traore goals up the other end.

Even this time around, Wolves were one questionable penalty decision away from coming away with another positive result, so for Guardiola to dig Lage out when his team have been previously undone by similar tactics, was strange.

