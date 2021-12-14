Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Josh Taylor has grown so used to sticking to a strict diet on Christmas Day that he insists 'it's just another day in the office'.

Taylor, 30, will defend his undisputed super-lightweight titles against Jack Catterall at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow on February 26.

And while many will gorge themselves on their favourite food and drink, the Scotsman will be staying away from the sweets and biscuits in order to keep himself in the best shape he can possibly be in for the next big challenge of his career.

"I'm used to it by now you know, I'm used to it," Taylor told GIVEMESPORT.

In a wide-ranging interview in which he opened up about his relationship with boxing promoter Bob Arum, riding an electric motorbike for the first time and his beloved Hibernian FC's struggles in the Scottish Premiership, Taylor added: "I've not been able to fully indulge in Christmas for the last five years at least since I turned professional anyway.

"It's just another day in the office for me really."

'My profile has shot through the roof'

More than twelve months have passed since Taylor made the decision to switch promoters to team up with Arum at Top Rank.

Arum has promoted many current and former world champions over the years, including Muhammad Ali, Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao, as well as Artur Beterbiev, Tyson Fury and Vasyl Lomachenko.

The American recently celebrated his 90th birthday on Wednesday last week and Taylor was quick to thank the former attorney for helping him take his career to the next level.

"I just want to say a massive thanks to Bob really because ever since I started working with him my profile has shot through the roof over the other side of the pond," he said.

"When I went back to America I was getting swamped by fans wanting autographs, pictures and stuff like that.

"So yeah, I can't thank him enough for all that he has done for me so far, and long may it continue."

Time for a change?

As a child, Taylor was obsessed with the world of motorsport, citing Valentino Rossi and the late Steve Hislop as his biggest inspirations growing up.

A self-confessed petrol head, the former Olympian admits he was rather surprised when he got his hands on the Harley‑Davidson LiveWire electric motorbike.

"They sent me one out for a month to try. I only managed to get out on it a couple of times but it was a pleasure to ride," he revealed.

"The guy at the motorbike shop, Adam, his friend works for Harley, and he sent me one out.

"I only got on it maybe five or six times but I was really impressed."

But would he ever consider swapping his petrol bike for an electric one?

When that question was put to him however, Taylor replied: "No, definitely not. There's no noise, there's no smell, that's what motorbikes are all about, but it was really, really impressive.

"I've got a little R6 in the house, a 600cc Supersport bike, and this Harley just blew it away.

"It was really impressive to ride it, everything was very smooth, it handled well, and yeah it was really good."

Can Hibernian get back to winning ways?

Taylor, a lifelong Hibernian fan, is hoping to move up to welterweight to compete against the likes of Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr if he gets past Catterall in Glasgow in a couple of months' time and has repeatedly expressed his desire to fight at Easter Road.

Former Sunderland manager Jack Ross was sacked by the board after two years in charge following their 1-0 defeat away at Livingston.

But Taylor is in no doubt that his boyhood club will be able to put things right despite their poor start to the season.

"They've got some work to do but I'm confident that they can turn it around," he continued.

"I'm supposed to be going to the cup final but I'm not sure if I'll be able to make it because I think I'll probably be in the gym training.

"If I'm home up there for Christmas, I'll definitely go, but I think Ben wants me to be down here.

"But if I'm home, we'll definitely be at the game showing our support."

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall will air live and exclusively on Sky Sports, with tickets available to purchase via boxxer.com/tickets.

