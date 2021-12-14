Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Bobby Lashley seized his WWE Title opportunity with wins over Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch granted Liv Morgan a title rematch, Otis shocked Riddle with a forceful win and much more.



Bobby Lashley demanded a title opportunity

The All Mighty backed up last week’s attack with a demand for a WWE Title opportunity, and WWE Officials Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville obliged with the caveat that he’d have to take down Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins and Big E in three separate singles matches to do so.

Otis def. Riddle

The transformation of Otis was on full display, as the bulldozer put on perhaps his most impressive performance in a matchup with Raw Tag Team Champion Riddle.

Riddle attempted to chop down the larger Superstar with kicks and appeared headed for victory, as he channeled The Viper. Otis would respond however and catch The Original Bro for the slam and the pin and even elbowed his way out of a post-match RKO from The Apex Predator.

Bianca Belair def. Doudrop

Not many Superstars can match the strength of Bianca Belair, but Doudrop isn’t like most Superstars. The brash newcomer pushed around The EST of WWE at times, but a high-risk maneuver opened the door for the former SmackDown Women’s Champion.

As Doudrop climbed to the top rope, Belair responded with a Powerbomb and took to the sky for a 450 Splash to put the exclamation point on a hard-fought victory. The bitterness carried onto the ramp, as Doudrop took out her frustrations with a blindside attack and a taunt for the road.

Becky Lynch granted Liv Morgan a title rematch

The bad blood boiled over again between the two competitors, and Liv Morgan tried to unleash a new aggression on Becky Lynch. The Man responded with another level of brutality to crush Morgan’s arm in the steel steps before agreeing to a Raw Women’s Championship rematch.

The Dirty Dawgs def. Finn Bálor & Damian Priest

The United States Champion wanted to repay Dolph Ziggler with a smash hit of his own, but it was Austin Theory that left with the viral moment. Finn Bálor & Damian Priest teamed up for a surprising alliance to humble Ziggler & Robert Roode and controlled much of the early action.

An intervention from Theory would change the course of the match and set The Prince up for a Zig Zag to end it.

Queen Zelina def. Rhea Ripley

The Women’s Tag Team Champions continued to show their strength in numbers in another encounter with Rhea Ripley & Nikki A.S.H. With a number of recent setbacks shaking her confidence, Nikki A.S.H. hoped to help her friend, but Carmella responded with a Superkick that took Ripley’s focus away from the action. Queen Zelina sprang into action and a roll-up of The Nightmare sealed the deal on the upset.

Seth Rollins def. Bobby Lashley by disqualification

Bobby Lashley def. Seth Rollins – No Disqualification Match

Everybody has a plan until they get hit with a Bobby Lashley Spear. Seth Rollins appeared to have scheme to keep The All Mighty away from Day 1 with Kevin Owens coming in to deliver a disqualification win.

Sonya Deville & Adam Pearce refused to let it stand and restarted the match as No Disqualification Match. Lashley made the most of the opportunity and a quick Spear finished off The Architect.

The Miz, Maryse and Edge mixed it up ahead of WWE Day 1

The Miz hoped to lay out his WWE Hall of Fame case, but Edge emerged to lay out The A-Lister instead. As The Rated-R Superstar charged a second time, The Miz used Maryse as a human shield before hitting a Skull-Crushing Finale on Edge, but a slap from his wife left a bad taste in his mouth.

Bobby Lashley def. Big E – No Disqualification Match

The All Mighty had one more obstacle to climb to earn a WWE Title opportunity, but Big E wasn’t going down without a fight. The tables came out early, and Bobby Lashley seemed destined for a win after creating splinters with a slam of the WWE Champion.

Owens and Rollins would make one last effort to keep Lashley on the sidelines at WWE Day 1, but it was a cane smash from MVP to the knee of Big E that allowed The All Mighty to punch his ticket to the inaugural New Year event.

You can watch WWE Raw live every single week over here in the UK on BT Sport.

News Now - Sport News