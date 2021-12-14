Aston Villa latest news: Steven Gerrard 'having to deal with' major Villa Park problem

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Aston Villa are just going to have to deal with their Covid-19 problem, says journalist Luke Hatfield.

The Villans have had a Covid-19 outbreak at the club heading into tonight's game against former manager Dean Smith and Norwich City, which is still expected to go on.

What is the latest on Aston Villa?

Villa boss Steven Gerrard recently confirmed that some members of his squad and staff had tested positive, resulting in him cancelling training at Bodymoor Heath on Sunday.

As per BBC Sport, the 41-year-old said: "I made the decision yesterday - because it was a recovery day, and because we didn't have a pitch session, and on the back of receiving a couple of positive cases. I thought it was just common sense to just cancel the session."

Villa are not the only side dealing with a Covid crisis right now, with Manchester United also in a similar situation.

Ralf Rangnick's men were meant to take on Brentford tonight, but that game has since been postponed due to an outbreak at Carrington.

The above comes after Tottenham saw their Europa Conference League tie against Rennes called off and Premier League clash versus Brighton postponed earlier this month following their own Covid crisis.

What has Hatfield said about Aston Villa?

The current Covid-19 outbreak at Villa has disrupted the club's preparations for the game against Norwich, but Hatfield feels it is part and parcel now and something that they are just going to have to deal with.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Express & Star journalist said: "They obviously play by all the rules in terms of how they're handling things, but it's kind of part and parcel of football and day-to-day life at the moment, so it's something they're just going to have to deal with."

What will the mood around the Aston Villa camp be like?

Even amid their Covid-19 outbreak, the mood in the Villa camp should still be good given some of their recent results.

The Villans have really picked up following Gerrard's arrival from Rangers, winning games against Brighton, Crystal Palace and Leicester City.

Prior, the Midlands outfit had been on a five-game losing streak which ultimately saw Smith sacked.

Losing players to Covid-19 could potentially halt their momentum. Still, from what the team have shown so far under Gerrard, things are looking promising and they seem to be heading in the right direction following those recent top-flight victories.

