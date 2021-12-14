Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jeff Hardy has spoken publicly for the first time since being released by WWE on Thursday of last week.

The release is believed to have been caused by an incident at a live event the weekend prior, where Hardy had to be taken out of the match while it was happening and was sent home from the road.

The report, which came from Fightful, also explained that Jeff Hardy had turned down WWE's offer of rehab before ultimately being let go by the company.

Jeff Hardy hasn't addressed the reports yet, but the former WWE Champion has now publicly spoken for the first time since he was let go last week.

Taking to Matt Hardy's Twitch stream, an exert of which has now been uploaded to Matt's YouTube channel, Jeff promoted four concerts that he has coming up later this week.

Hardy is reportedly subjected to the traditional 90-day WWE non-compete after his release, so won't be able to appear for another promotion for a while, but he is still perusing other ventures.

Jeff Hardy, as noted, didn't address the situation surrounding his departure from WWE, and it's unclear whether or not he's actually going to speak about it as we head into 2022.

The important thing is, it seems like Hardy is happy and healthy at the moment, and is keeping himself busy with his music career while he waits for his non-compete clause to expire.

