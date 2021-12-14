Brentford vs Manchester United Cancelled Due To Covid Outbreak

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Brentford vs. Manchester United has been called off due to a covid outbreak at the Red Devils, the Premier League have confirmed.

Manchester United asked league officials to postpone the fixture after being forced to close first-team operations at their Carrington training complex on Monday afternoon.

The club said they recorded a "small number" of positive cases among first-team players and staff who took lateral flow tests on Sunday, a day after they beat Norwich 1-0 at Carrow Road.

