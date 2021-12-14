Brentford vs Manchester United Cancelled Due To Covid Outbreak

Brentford vs. Manchester United has been called off due to a covid outbreak at the Red Devils, the Premier League have confirmed.

Manchester United asked league officials to postpone the fixture after being forced to close first-team operations at their Carrington training complex on Monday afternoon.

The club said they recorded a "small number" of positive cases among first-team players and staff who took lateral flow tests on Sunday, a day after they beat Norwich 1-0 at Carrow Road.

