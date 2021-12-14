Halo Infinite Arbiter Easter Egg: How to Find it In-Game

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Halo Infinite campaign has been wowing players since it was released on Wednesday 8th December, but how can you find the Arbiter Easter Egg in the new mode?

The Arbiter was a major part of the Halo story earlier on in the franchise, having first been made playable as part of Halo 2.

Fans loved controlling the sword-wielding character, and those who have already found the Easter Egg in Halo Infinite are enjoying reliving memories of the Covenant Elite.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Arbiter Easter Egg in Halo Infinite and how you can find it in the campaign mode.

How To Find the Arbiter Easter Egg in Halo Infinite

A Redditor first found the Easter Egg in the campaign of the game. Lord_Greedyy found a doll that was shaped like the Arbiter from Halo 2.

You can find the actual Arbiter Easter Egg in the north of the Ring. You can check out the video below for the exact location.

If you prefer some written instructions, then we’ve got you covered too! Once you’ve found the location via the video (can’t write that bit out sorry!) then you need to look for a small vertical opening in the cliff wall.

This is an actual cave that you can explore, but if you look at the wall on the left of the mouth of the cave then you will see a purple plush toy.

This plush toy is the Arbiter! And it isn’t the only Easter Egg that players can find in the new release from 343 Industries.

Fans have been hoping that these little Easter Eggs in the game mean that we’ll be getting some extra content for the game in future.

One Redditor noted: “My hope is we get expansions for the campaign as time goes on that reintroduce the side characters as their own little sub-chapters.

“Like if Halsey shows up and you have to help her, or if the Arbiter and the Swords of Sangheilios land on the ring to assist you, or hell: The entire ODST turned Spartan Squad with Buck as their head land from orbit to assist!”

