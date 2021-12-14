Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Matt Hardy has provided a positive update on the health and wellbeing of his brother, former WWE Champion Jeff Hardy.

Last Thursday (December 9), reports emerged which indicated that WWE had released former World Heavyweight Champion Jeff Hardy.

Jeff Hardy's firing is believed to have been brought on by an incident at a live event on December 4, where the former WWE star had to be removed from a match while it was happening.

After it was reported that Hardy had been released by WWE, a new report emerged which indicated that WWE had offered Jeff the opportunity to go to rehab, but the 44-year-old turned it down.

Matt Hardy, Jeff's younger brother, has now taken to his Twitch stream to provide an update on how his sibling is doing.

As noted by Jon Alba, Matt Hardy said that there is "no reason to be concerned" about Jeff Hardy's health and wellbeing at the moment, which is certainly positive news.

Matt Hardy confirmed that WWE did offer Jeff the chance to go to rehab, which they also did in 2019, but the former WWE Champion didn't feel as if he needed to go.

In another positive update, Matt said that his brother is both "happy and healthy" right now, and will tell his side of the story when he is ready to.

