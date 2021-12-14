Halo Infinite: Can You Replay Campaign Missions?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

One of the key features of Halo Infinite is the missable collectable content that is scattered throughout the game, but can you replay a mission if you forget to grab it the first time?

Players have already been discovering content across the Infinite map, including some great little Easter Eggs that harken back to some of the days of the original games on Xbox and Xbox 360.

Items and collectables have never been a massive part of the Halo experience, but with multiplayer and battle royale games becoming some of the biggest parts of modern gaming, it’s no shock to see some of the consumable content migrate its way over to the Xbox franchise.

With that said, here’s everything you need to know about replaying campaign missions in Halo Infinite.

Can You Replay Halo Infinite Campaign Missions?

Unfortunately, you are not able to replay missions in Halo Infinite at this point. If you miss an item in the game right now? You’ll have to restart the entire campaign to get them.

343 Industries has however said that replaying missions is something that they are “currently working on” for Halo Infinite.

343i's associate creative director Paul Crocker told Stevivor that the concept would be coming to the game at some point. "It’s part of what is coming later. The main reason is because, being a more open game and a nonlinear game, it became incredibly challenging. It’s not that it doesn’t work, it’s just that it’s not finished.

"We made the decision to make a better game, to improve the quality of the game so we could then add the features - just like the co-op.

"And that is disappointing for us as the people who made it, but it was, also, the better option for us to make a better game and add that later."

Here’s hoping that the developers decide to get replaying missions into the game sooner rather than later, with fans already lamenting how far they may have gotten without collecting that one tiny collectable from earlier in their playthrough!

