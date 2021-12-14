Is Forspoken Coming To PS4?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

If you love RPG games and looking to immerse yourself in an all-new experience, Forspoken could be the title for you in 2022.

Square Enix are working on the developmental side of the game which enables players to control Frey Holland (voiced by Ella Balinska) where she finds herself in an unforgiving world where the use of her magical powers will keep her alive and protect her from mythical creatures.

The developers first revealed Forspoken back in 2020 and many gamers are already querying about platform availability, especially when it comes to the PlayStation 4 which was first released back in 2013.

With many companies in the gaming industry taking the decision to discount previous-gen consoles, it has become a question of concern for some gamers that have not yet been able to get hold of a PS5, which has been notoriously challenging to get hold of with demand massively outweighing stock levels.

Despite this, Square Enix may bear this in mind as they prepare to launch for 2022.

Read more: Forspoken: Release Date, Gameplay, Voice Actors, Project Athia, Pre Order, Trailer

Will Forspoke Be Coming To PS4?

Square Enix are making Forspoken specifically as a PS5 console exclusive and won't be available on either PS4 or Xbox hardware.

That being said, this doesn't mean that plans may not change in the future. But we suspect that the performance capabilities of the game may outweigh the technical limitations that the PS4 has, considering the console is almost 10 years old.

This news may disappoint a great number of players. But what it does mean is that it gives those gamers more time to get their hands on a PS5, if able, to play Forspoken once it is released.

Of course, this information could change at any time and we will update this section as soon as more details are revealed in the coming days, weeks and months ahead - stay tuned!

Forspoken will be released on 24th May 2022 for PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Windows (PC).

WIN A NINTENDO SWITCH, FIFA 22, AND MARIO KART 8!

You can find all of the latest Gaming and Esports News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News