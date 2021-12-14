Halo Infinite Co-op Campaign: When is it Being Released?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Halo Infinite campaign was released on Wednesday 8th December, but when will the co-op campaign mode be available in the game?

Co-op campaign has been one of the major parts of the Halo franchise for many years, with players as far back as the original Xbox games being able to take on hordes of Covenant and other alien species in couch co-op.

Even though Xbox Live was a big part of the original Xbox, it hasn’t been until more recent times with reliable and fast broadband (yes dial-up really existed) that online co-op has become a big part of FPS games.

The Co-op campaign mode will be a massive addition to the already impressive game, and will players the chance to complete the game side-by-side with their friends online.

Here’s everything you need to know about the release date for the Co-op campaign mode in Halo Infinite.

When Is the Halo Infinite Co-op Campaign Mode Being Released?

Joseph Staten of 343 Industries recently revealed in an interview with Eurogamer that we’re some way off from seeing campaign co-op in Halo Infinite.

"At the time that we talked about campaign co-op and Forge I said our goal is to ship campaign co-op in Season 2 and our goal is to ship Forge with Season 3.

"Yes, we are extending Season 1. So our goal still remains what I said before, which is to ship campaign co-op with Season 2 and Forge with Season 3. But those remain goals.

“Those remain targets. And we can't commit to any hard dates right now, because as we're seeing with this multiplayer beta, other things might move up in the priority stack for us.”

Infinite Season 2 is expected to be released in May 2022, so it is likely that we will also see a campaign co-op mode added to the game at the same time.

There’s no guarantee that the mode will be added in Season 2, but hopefully, 343 Industries will be able to get it ready for players by then!

