Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

You guessed it, Vince McMahon is worth a hell of a lot of money.

According to CelebrityNetWorth.com, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has a frankly ridiculous net worth of $1.6bilion, which translates to around £1.2billion.

The 76-year-old has made his money transforming WWE, formerly his father's company WWWF, into the biggest wrestling organisation in the world.

The site notes that McMahon owns roughly 28.7 million shares of WWE stock, and owns class B shares which control around 80% of WWE's voting power, as well as 37% of WWE's total shares.

While $1.6billion sounds like an awful lot of money in isolation, McMahon's net worth sounds even more staggering when compares to some of the other names to have passed through WWE's doors.

John Cena, who is arguably WWE's biggest star of the 21st century, has a net worth of $60million according to CelebrityNetWorth, which isn't a small figure, but isn't close to McMahon's $1.6billion.

McMahon's wealth is so vast that if you add John Cena and The Rock's net worths together, the figure still doesn't come close to how much the WWE Chairman is worth.

Former WWE Champion Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, who is arguably one of the most famous people on the planet, has a net worth of $600million, which is less than half of what McMahon is worth.

The entire McMahon family is doing alright for itself, with Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and Shane McMahon reportedly worth $150million, $150million and $100million respectively.

News Now - Sport News