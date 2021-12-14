Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Back in 2015, Conor McGregor was well on his way to reaching the top of the featherweight division after winning his first five fights in the UFC.

It had been announced that McGregor was then going to be fighting Jose Aldo for the featherweight championship at UFC 189.

Dana White decided that he was going to do a 12-day world tour to promote this eagerly anticipated fight between two of the most popular fighters at the time.

It was on this tour that McGregor met his body double William Joe Tussing in Sin City.

In the video, he is seen posing for a picture with his body double and asks Tussing not to smile in the photo.

Later in the video, however, it seemed McGregor could not understand why this was his body double. He says to the camera “motherf****** don’t look like me,” as he was walking off from Tussing.

The fight between ‘The Notorious’ and Aldo did not end up taking place at UFC 189, this was after the latter pulled out of the fight with a broken rib.

McGregor fought Chad Mendes at this event instead and won by TKO in the second round. The Irishman and Aldo did eventually get to fight, however, at UFC 194 and we all remember how that ended.

This video presents what McGregor’s attitude was like in his early career and how no one was safe from the Irishman's trash-talk, not even his own body double.

McGregor may have calmed down slightly from his early career, but still to this day he can guarantee an entertaining build up to his all his fights.

It has not been announced who McGregor’s next fight will be against as of writing this article, with many names being spoke about, including a fourth fight with Dustin Poirier, Michael Chandler or even UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

