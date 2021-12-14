Manchester City vs Leeds United Live Stream: How to Watch, Team News, Head to Head, Odds, Prediction and Everything You Need to Know
Leeds United travel to Manchester City in the Premier League today and we have all the information you need to know ahead of kick-off.
The two sides are having very different seasons as Pep Guardiola’s Man City are battling for and sit in first place while Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds are in somewhat of a relegation battle.
With the fixtures coming thick and fast over December 2021, we will start to see the Premier League table shape up, and it is crucial that teams pick up some big wins during the festive period.
With the two sides having a lot of attacking talent, we hope we are treated to a very entertaining spectacle when they meet in the big game.
Here is all you need to know about Man City vs Leeds:
Date
Leeds take on Man City on Tuesday 14th December 2021 at the Etihad Stadium. The match will start at 8:00pm UK time.
How To Watch
Football fans in England who cannot attend the game will be over the moon to hear that City vs Leeds will be televised live on BT Sport. Coverage will start from 7:30pm.
Live Stream
If you are looking to live stream the big match, you can do so via the BT Sport app or Virgin streaming service.
You need to have an account or a monthly pass to access the live stream, so make sure you have everything you need prior to kick-off. The monthly pass costs £25.
Team News
Leeds are without six players, with Kalvin Phillips, Liam Cooper, Robin Koch and Patrick Bamford some of the key footballers missing.
Meanwhile, City have only Ferran Torres missing through injury, but Joao Cancelo is suspended.
Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Stones, Zinchenko; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Sterling, Foden
Leeds predicted XI: Meslier; Dallas, Ayling, Llorente, Firpo; Shackleton, Forshaw; Raphinha, Harrison, James; Roberts
Head to Head
The two sides have met 16 times in England’s top flight. Leeds have won seven times, while there have been five draws, and City have won four times.
Last five Premier League meetings:
11th January 2003: Manchester City 2-1 Leeds United
22nd December 2003: Manchester City 1-1 Leeds United
22nd March 2004: Leeds United 2-1 Manchester City
3rd October 2020: Leeds United 1-1 Manchester City
10th April 2021: Manchester City 1-2 Leeds United
Odds
The betting markets have Man City as the strong favourites, and expectedly so.
Man City to win: 1/8
Draw: 15/2
Leeds: 18/1
Prediction
These two sides are needing to pick up three points in the Premier League and it should be an entertaining spectacle.
With Guardiola’s side on form at the moment and now top of the Premier League following results going their way, we see them easily being able to pick up the three points against Leeds
Prediction: Man City 2-0 Leeds United
