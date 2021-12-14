Manchester City vs Leeds United Live Stream: How to Watch, Team News, Head to Head, Odds, Prediction and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leeds United travel to Manchester City in the Premier League today and we have all the information you need to know ahead of kick-off.

The two sides are having very different seasons as Pep Guardiola’s Man City are battling for and sit in first place while Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds are in somewhat of a relegation battle.

With the fixtures coming thick and fast over December 2021, we will start to see the Premier League table shape up, and it is crucial that teams pick up some big wins during the festive period.

With the two sides having a lot of attacking talent, we hope we are treated to a very entertaining spectacle when they meet in the big game.

Here is all you need to know about Man City vs Leeds:

Date

Leeds take on Man City on Tuesday 14th December 2021 at the Etihad Stadium. The match will start at 8:00pm UK time.

How To Watch

Football fans in England who cannot attend the game will be over the moon to hear that City vs Leeds will be televised live on BT Sport. Coverage will start from 7:30pm.

Live Stream

If you are looking to live stream the big match, you can do so via the BT Sport app or Virgin streaming service.

You need to have an account or a monthly pass to access the live stream, so make sure you have everything you need prior to kick-off. The monthly pass costs £25.

Team News

Leeds are without six players, with Kalvin Phillips, Liam Cooper, Robin Koch and Patrick Bamford some of the key footballers missing.

Meanwhile, City have only Ferran Torres missing through injury, but Joao Cancelo is suspended.

Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Stones, Zinchenko; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Sterling, Foden

Leeds predicted XI: Meslier; Dallas, Ayling, Llorente, Firpo; Shackleton, Forshaw; Raphinha, Harrison, James; Roberts

Head to Head

The two sides have met 16 times in England’s top flight. Leeds have won seven times, while there have been five draws, and City have won four times.

Last five Premier League meetings:

11th January 2003: Manchester City 2-1 Leeds United

22nd December 2003: Manchester City 1-1 Leeds United

22nd March 2004: Leeds United 2-1 Manchester City

3rd October 2020: Leeds United 1-1 Manchester City

10th April 2021: Manchester City 1-2 Leeds United

Odds

The betting markets have Man City as the strong favourites, and expectedly so.

Man City to win: 1/8

Draw: 15/2

Leeds: 18/1

Prediction

These two sides are needing to pick up three points in the Premier League and it should be an entertaining spectacle.

With Guardiola’s side on form at the moment and now top of the Premier League following results going their way, we see them easily being able to pick up the three points against Leeds

Prediction: Man City 2-0 Leeds United

WIN A NINTENDO SWITCH, FIFA 22, AND MARIO KART 8!

You can keep up to date with all of the latest football news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News