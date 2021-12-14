Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Has there ever been a more dramatic ending to a sporting event than the one at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

You'll be hard pushed to find a suitable candidate, that's for sure. After an enthralling Formula 1 season, Red Bull's Max Verstappen won his maiden World Championship thanks to one of the most chaotic final laps in the sport's history.

With just 10 laps to go, seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton had what many believed to be an unassailable 11 second lead over his rival.

But Nicholas Latifi's crash was the catalyst for a bonkers sequence of events that changed the history of Formula 1.

The safety car took to the track while the debris from the Williams Racing driver's car was cleared, resulting in Verstappen being controversially handed the chance to duel with Hamilton for the coveted trophy in the final lap.

And the Dutchman took advantage of the fact he was on fresher tyres and passed the Mercedes man to reach the chequered flag first.

Video: Verstappen overtakes Hamilton to win World Championship

It's a moment Formula 1 fans will never, ever forget.

Even the other drivers were left open-mouthed by the surreal finale to the 2021 season, particularly Scuderia AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly.

After the Abu Dhabi race's conclusion, the Frenchman watched a replay of Verstappen overtaking Hamilton and his reaction said it all.

Video: Gasly's reaction to Verstappen overtaking Hamilton in final lap

We know how you feel, Pierre.

"Even in a movie it could not be like that," Gasly says right at the end of the video above and the Frenchman isn't wrong.

The Netflix team who direct the much-loved 'Drive to Survive' documentary series will certainly be ecstatic that an ending even Hollywood couldn't have dreamed up came to fruition in Abu Dhabi, though.

Bring on season four...

