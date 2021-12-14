FIFA 22 FUT Party Bag Packs: Everything We Know So Far

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team is as popular as ever this year and questions are already starting to be asked about the possibility of Party Bag Packs making a return.

This feature, that EA brought in last year around the time that FUT Freeze was released, was a popular addition to the game, with the pack only being made available for a limited time.

In FIFA 21, there was a wide array of promo cards that were added to this pack, making this hugely profitable for all gamers from casuals to regulars.

While information is still limited at this time, scroll down to find out everything we know so far about Party Bag Packs in FIFA 22.

FIFA 22 Party Bag Release Date

At the time of writing, it is not yet known when Party Bags could be arriving in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

What Can You Get In The Party Bag In FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Details regarding the contents of the Party Bag have yet to be confirmed by EA or leaked online. But if we look back at last year's game, FIFA 21, there was some fantastic promo cards up for grabs.

After getting through the required Squad Building Challenge (SBC), gamers could obtain the following:

1 x Rulebreakers card

1 x Road To The Finals (RTTF) card.

1 x Record Breaker card.

1 x Team Of The Group Stage (TOTGS) card.

1 x FUT Freeze card.

1 x Headliners card.

1 x Future Stars card.

1 x What If card.

How Much Does A Party Bag Cost In FIFA 22 Ultimate Team?

No details regarding cost have been confirmed. But last year's SBC cost 120,000 Coins, and we are expecting the price to be similar this time around.

How To Obtain Party Bag Packs in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team?

We are still awaiting confirmation regarding Party Bag Packs being in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. In which case, we will update this section as soon as more details emerge.

