Barcelona FC, Red Roses: The top five women's sports teams of 2021

It’s been an action-packed 12 months of women’s sport, from the Olympic Games in Tokyo to brand new cricket competition The Hundred.

Individual athletes have earned gold medals, set world records and broken down barriers, but it’s also been a fantastic year for team sport.

To celebrate the past 12 months, GiveMeSport Women has selected the top five women’s sports teams of 2021.

Team Europe, Solheim Cup

Europe retained the Solheim Cup in September, clinching a decisive 15-13 victory against the United States.

It was Europe’s fourth victory in six editions of the Solheim Cup, but only the second time the team triumphed on US soil, with the event taking place at the Inverness Club in Ohio.

Their last victory in the United States came in 2013.

Catriona Matthew also became the first captain to guide Europe to back-to-back victories in the biennial contest.

Canada women’s football team

The women’s football tournament at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games was fiercely-contested, with the US and the Netherlands, winners of the 2019 World Cup and 2017 European Championships respectively, among the teams in the mix for a gold medal.

It was Canada that topped the podium, however, after they beat Sweden in a penalty shoot-out in the final.

The side were not massively impressive in the group stage, drawing 1-1 against Japan and Great Britain, but they progressed with a 2-1 victory over Chile.

Canada then stepped up a gear in the knockout stages, defeating Brazil and the US on their way to the gold-medal match.

As a result of their success, three Canadian players were nominated for the Ballon d’Or. Jessie Fleming, Ashley Lawrence and Christine Sinclair all featured on the shortlist.

Oval Invincibles

The Oval Invincibles were the inaugural winners of The Hundred, the 100-ball cricket tournament which launched this year.

The team played Southern Brave in front of 17,000 fans at the world famous Lord's Cricket Ground.

Marizanne Kapp and the 17-year-old Alice Capsey starred as the Oval Invincibles triumphed by 48 runs, consolidating their place in the history books.

Red Roses

The England women’s rugby team have enjoyed a second successive calendar year unbeaten.

The Red Roses have won 18 tests in a row, including back-to-back record victories over world champions New Zealand last month. They have scored 57 tries and conceded just 10 in 2021.

This year also saw a third consecutive Women’s Six Nations title for Simon Middleton’s side.

Barcelona FC

Barcelona have established themselves as the best team in women’s football this year.

They completed the treble, winning the Primera Iberdrola and Copa de la Reina, before thrashing Chelsea 4-0 to earn their first Women's Champions League title.

In last season’s Primera Iberdrola, Barcelona lost just once, scoring 167 goals and conceding only 15 times.

They are on track to repeat this feat. They are currently unbeaten after 13 matches this campaign, scoring an incredible 75 goals and conceding just four.

Five Barcelona players made the Ballon d’Or shortlist – Alexia Putellas, Jennifer Hermoso, Sandra Paños, Irene Paredes and Lieke Martens.

Putellas was named the winner, with Hermoso placing second.

