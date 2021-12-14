Sports Personality of the Year: Josh Taylor tells BBC to shove awards ‘up their a**e’ after snub

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Josh Taylor has told the BBC to 'shove' their Sports Personality of the Year award 'up their ar**'.

Scottish hero Taylor - who was snubbed from the six-person shortlist for the SPOTY award - reacted angrily to the news on social media after the broadcasting organisation revealed the 2021 nominees.

Gypsy King Tyson Fury, diver Tom Daley, footballer Raheem Sterling, US Open tennis champion Emma Radacanu, swimmer Adam Peaty and Paralympic athlete Sarah Storey have all been nominated for a chance to win the prestigious award - but Taylor bizarrely failed to make the cut despite his epic win over Jose Ramirez.

After just 18 professional fights, the Commonwealth gold medallist became Britain's first undisputed champion for more than half a century with a victory over Ramirez in his own backyard of Las Vegas, an incredible feat which saw him match the achievements of his childhood hero Ken Buchanan.

He wrote on Twitter: "May 22nd 2021. First person In the UK to become undisputed world boxing champion in the 4 belt era & hold all the championship belts.

"#HistoryMaker shove yer [sic] SPOTY right up [your] ar**."

One boxing fan called J Scott took him to task, saying he 'cant believe you're crying about not getting nominated for SPOTY'.

Taylor replied: "I ain’t. I’m stating a fact. Things a farce it’s actually funny. I only actually giv [sic] a single solitary s***."

Taylor, 30, will put his unbeaten record on the line yet again in February when he defends his undisputed super-lightweight straps against Jack Catterall.

Both men have been fairly complimentary about each other in the build-up to their fight, but Taylor insists all niceties will be put aside when they step into the ring at the OVO Arena in Glasgow.

Taylor said: "It’s easy for me to flick that switch. If you said go and fight him right now, I’d do it.

"Easy as pie for me to switch the mentality into fight mode. I have a lot of time for Jack, he’s a good person and a good fighter, but it’s time to put the friendship and the respect aside until after the fight.

"May the best man win. I just believe on the night he’s not getting anywhere near me.

"I definitely believe I can get Jack out of there, 100%, especially if I hit him clean. I see a lot of holes in his game and his defence.

"If the opportunity is there I will be taking it - you don’t get paid overtime in this game. If the opportunity is there, he will be hitting the canvas. I can’t see any ways he can win this fight."

