Halo Infinite Secret Achievements (Complete Guide)

The Halo Infinite Campaign has been giving players some epic battles since the full release on Wednesday 8th December, but what are the Secret Achievements in the single-player experience?

There is already a huge amount of Achievements available in the game that players can check out even before loading up Halo Infinite, but there is a number that can only be obtained by performing certain tasks.

Achievements have become a major part of the Halo franchise since they were heavily implemented as part of the Xbox 360 generation of games, and Infinite is no different.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Secret Achievements in Halo Infinite, including the parameters needed to complete them.

Halo Infinite Secret Achievements

Here is the full list of Secret Achievements in Halo Infinite:

Ascension – Defeat the Banished warlord Tremonius

Brothers Grim – Take down the Spartan Killers Hyperius and Tovarus

Fallen – Follow the UNSC signal to a Banished stronghold called the Tower. Find the source. Get out alive.

First Contact – Lost, and found

Greased Lightning – Complete the Movement yard in under 25 seconds

Hear These Words! – Infiltrate the Command Spire and put an end to the Reformation

Hunter. Killer. – Defeat the Hunter pair stationed at the base of the Spire

Legends – At the end he was just a soldier. Hoping he’d done the right thing.

Light the Way – Reach the Beacons, assemble the Sequence, and gain access to the Command Spire

One Down… – Destroy a Banished anti-aircraft gun

Pelican Down – Shut down the first Spire and stop Zeta’s Reformation before it’s too late

Reckoning – Storm the House of Reckoning

Together. Again? – Explore the underbelly of Zeta Halo and retrieve a weapon to turn the tide in this conflict

Together. Again. – A friend is in danger and time is running out. It’s time to face your past and save your future.

Too Many Goodbyes – Defeat the Harbinger. Confront the truth.

Unearthed – Shut down the Banished mining laser and gain access to the Conservatory

What Will It Take? – Enter the Nexus and learn the secrets of the Spires. Trust is a fragile thing, isn’t it?

Zeta – Fight your way through Outpost Tremonius and step out onto the surface of Zeta Halo

