Forza Horizon 5: How to Get the Forza Edition Cars

Forza Horizon 5 has a number of special Forza Edition vehicles in the game, but how can players get a hold of these?

The game has proven to be a massive hit with Xbox gamers, with the latest iteration of Forza racking up millions in the player base in a short span of time.

Players are able to get a massive amount of different car types with individual options for tuning, paint jobs and more.

The special Forza Edition cars require a bunch of different goals that need to be completed (or accessories that need to be purchased) to obtain.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Forza Edition cars in Forza Horizon 5 and what players need to do to unlock them.

Forza Horizon 5 Forza Edition Cars

Here’s what players need to do to collect each of the Forza Edition cars in Forza Horizon 5:

1932 Ford De Luxe Five-Window Coupé Forza Edition - Included with Forza Horizon 5 Limited Edition Xbox Wireless Controller

1969 Dodge Charger R/T Forza Edition - Included with the Forza Horizon 5 VIP Membership DLC

1999 Ford Racing Puma Forza Edition - Included with the Forza Horizon 5 VIP Membership DLC

2011 BMW X5 M Forza Edition - Included with the Forza Horizon 5 VIP Membership DLC

1963 Volkswagen Beetle Forza Edition - Complete the "Vocho" Horizon Story

2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Forza Edition - Complete the Porsche manufacturer collection in Forza Horizon 5

1969 Nissan Fairlady Z 432 Forza Edition - Complete the Nissan manufacturer collection in Forza Horizon 5

1953 Chevrolet Corvette Forza Edition - Available in Wheelspins

1953 Morris Minor 1000 Forza Edition - Available in Wheelspins

1971 Meyers Manx Forza Edition - Available in Wheelspins

1987 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am GTA Forza Edition - Available in Wheelspins

1998 Mercedes-Benz AMG CLK GTR Forza Edition - Available in Wheelspins

2003 Nissan Fairlady Z Forza Edition - Available in Wheelspins

2010 Maserati Gran Turismo S Forza Edition - Available in Wheelspins

2011 Lamborghini Sesto Elemento Forza Edition - Available in Wheelspins

2015 Mercedes-Benz #24 Tankpool24 Racing Truck Forza Edition - Available in Wheelspins

2016 Pagani Huayra BC Forza Edition - Available in Wheelspins

2018 Exomotive Exocet Off-Road Forza Edition - Available in Wheelspins

2021 Mercedes-AMG ONE Forza Edition - Currently Unknown

