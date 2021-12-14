Rainbow Six Siege Update Y624.1: Patch Notes Revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Online tactical shooter video game Rainbow Six Siege has continued to be a popular game ever since it was released all the way back in 2015 and we can reveal the latest patch notes for update Y624.1.

The game developed by Ubisoft constantly brings out fresh updates and new content to keep the gaming community engaged, and they haven’t put a foot wrong.

These upcoming patch notes reveal that a lot of bugs in the game have been fixed and show all the details around these bugs.

Players will be happy to know that this update goes live on Tuesday 14th December 2021, after the downtime, which is at 2PM BST. The downtime lasts an hour.

Rainbow Six Siege Y624.1 Patch Notes

All of these details around the Rainbow Six Siege Y624.1 Patch have been gathered from the Ubisoft website.

Y6S4.1 Patch Size

Ubisoft Connect: 3.38 GB

Steam: 2.07 GB

Xbox One: 1.94 GB

Xbox Series X: 2.71 GB

PS4: 2.19 GB

PS5: 2.44 GB

Hud Tweak

Added an in-game toggle to show or hide an Operator Card while in Support Mode.

Bug Fixes

Gameplay

FIXED – Reverse friendly fire icon is not displayed during the end of round replay if the last Defender standing eliminates the hostage.

FIXED – Headshot Only setting is missing from the Matchmaking Preferences for Training Grounds.

FIXED – When Thatcher's EMP Grenade disables Thorn's Razorbloom Shell, the scoring message names Thorn's unique ability instead of Thatcher's.

FIXED – AI opponents equipped with assault rifles don't fire at players in Training Grounds on PS5.

Level Design

FIXED – Collision, destruction, clipping, and lighting issues on various maps.

FIXED – Multiple issues with planting or picking up the defuser in specific areas on various maps.

FIXED – LOD and LOS issues on various maps.

Operators

FIXED – When a Mag-NET device detonates and eliminates a hostage, it is counted as an accidental death instead of reverse friendly fire for Wamai.

User Experience

FIXED – Various UI issues.

FIXED – Various audio and SFX issues.

FIXED – Various localization issues.

FIXED – Various customization issues.

FIXED – Microphone remains open after releasing Push To Talk button.

FIXED – Performance drops to 30fps when highlighting any uniform in the Progression section of the Battle Pass.

FIXED – Performance drops while browsing and opening Alpha Packs.

FIXED – Incorrect purchase option is highlighted in the Get Packs side panel.

FIXED – The first two Battle Pass tiers appear as locked when unlocking next tier.

