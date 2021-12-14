Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Former Formula 1 driver David Coulthard has said that there can be no questioning of Lewis Hamilton's commitment to returning to the sport for next year and that retiring is something he won't be doing just yet.

The Mercedes driver was on course for a record eighth world title on Sunday afternoon before it was cruelly swept away from him in a dramatic, controversial final lap that led to Max Verstappen being crowned champion.

He cut a very composed and classy figure after the race, though, and managed to keep his cool when so many would have lost theirs, and Coulthard has praised that demeanour as well as saying there's no chance Hamilton won't be back next year to have another go at glory:

"Hamilton's commitment is unquestionable," Coulthard told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"He showed why he was a seven-time world champion. He is a phenomenon and he's an incredible sportsperson.

"He's already committed to another two years. He's a team person, he's committed to that team and he'll be there next year trying to win his eighth world title.

"I think he's got inner peace. He'll clearly be disappointed, to say the least, but you've got to try and imagine putting yourself in his shoes; he is a great racing driver, he's won multiple championships and he's overcome adversity in his racing career.

"This is just another one of those moments that will not dilute the many great moments in his career.

"He is a fantastic example to sportsmen and women out there on how to handle defeat.

"He recognised the challenge of Verstappen and these are the moments that he lives for. Yes, he would have wanted to win but he showed his brilliance once again."

