Wonder Woman Game: Release Date, Trailer, Developer, Nemesis System and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It was confirmed at Game Awards 2021 that DC fan favourite Wonder Woman would be getting her own next-gen gaming treatment on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S - here are all the details.

There have been a number of great superhero-based games over the past few years, but these have predominantly been from Marvel, rather than Detective Comics.

The Injustice and Batman Arkham games can be considered as anomalies in this case, with the popular fighting and beat-em-up titles being lauded by many.

However, it’s not until the announcement of Wonder Woman that fans of DC have been able to really get excited about a mainline game about one of the company’s biggest stars that isn’t based around Batman, Superman, Joker or even Harley Quinn.

Here’s everything you need to know about Wonder Woman:

Release Date

There is currently no official release date for Wonder Woman. It is, however, expected that the game will be released in 2023.

It was confirmed at the Game Awards 2021 that the title was currently “in development,” so we’re likely quite a long way off the release date even being announced.

Trailer

The actual trailer that was released at the Game Awards 2021 does not give much away in terms of content or gameplay.

Wonder Woman’s character model can be seen in the video, which you can check out below:

Developer

Wonder Woman is being developed by Monolith Productions. Monolith is owned by WB and they’ve been producing games since 1994.

The studio is best known for the F.E.A.R series and the Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor and Middle Earth: Shadow of War titles from The Lord of The Rings.

Nemesis System

With Monolith Productions at the helm, fans had been wondering if the famed Nemesis System from Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor and Middle Earth: Shadow of War.

Monolith Productions Vice President and Studio Head David Hewitt confirmed that the Nemesis System would be coming to the game.

He said: “At Monolith Productions, we believe in the power of player-driven storytelling to unite people. The stories our players share inspire us every day, and we are honoured to take players on a unique personal journey, driven by the values embodied in Wonder Woman.

“The Nemesis System raised the bar for player-driven storytelling and we’re excited to push the open-world genre forward, combining cutting-edge action with inventive narratives to create a Wonder Woman game everyone will want to play.”

You can find all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News