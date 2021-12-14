Forza Horizon 5 Series 3 Update: Release Date, Cars and Everything We Know So Far

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Forza Horizon 5 Series 3 update have announced they will be doing seasons and we have all the information around when Series 3 Update will be released and available to play.

The car gaming franchise has been hugely successful for many years and players will be over the moon to hear that the added seasons into the game as this means there will be an abundance of new content.

This new content will no doubt include lots of new cars for players to unlock, as well as points to gain and challenges to complete.

The gaming community is very excited to see what Series 3 will have to offer, and we will be counting down the days until it is released.

Here is everything you need to know about the Forza Horizon 5 Series 3 Update:

Release date

The Forza Horizon 5 Series 3 Update should go live on Sunday 9th January 2021 as that is when Forza Horizon 5 Series 2 ends.

The Horizon 5 Series 3 update will also see lots of limited time events, and these events will need to be done in a set car class.

Be sure to make sure you have cars from all classes to complete the challenges. Make sure you complete the unique challenges as they unlock new cars.

Forza Horizon 5: Series 3 Cars

Audi TT RS

Toyota Hilux Arctic Trucks AT38

Jaguar XJ13

Donkervoort D8 GTO

Toyota Celica SSI

Ford Mustang Mach 1

Jaguar XK RS GT

Vauxhall Lotus Carlton

Jaguar XJ220 S TWR

Ferrari FXX-K Evo

Toyota Land Cruiser Arctic Trucks AT37

Zenvo TS1

Events

Once the season goes live, the events will be revealed, so be sure to come back to this page as we will be providing all of the details.

Season Pass

A new season means there will be a new season pass, and this will be a certain amount of tiers of content you unlock with rewards.

These rewards vary, but there will be some cars in the new season pass. The rewards in this season pass will only be unveiled on Sunday 9th January 2021.

This upcoming season looks to be very exciting, and no doubt many will be tuning in to play the season 3.

