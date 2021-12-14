UFC 269: Julianna Peña jokes that Zac Efron checked her out before Amanda Nunes victory

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Julianna Peña stunned the world on Saturday night when she defeated Amanda Nunes at UFC 269 to become the new Women's Bantamweight Champion.

The US star submitted Nunes in what has been described as the 'biggest upset in UFC history' during the blockbuster co-main event in Las Vegas.

Peña's victory made her the first woman in history to give birth and go on to win a UFC title.

The hype is still swirling around the new bantamweight champion and she is still revelling in her victory. Peña took to Twitter to repost all the tweets congratulating her on her historic win — but her first personal post since claiming the belt was one of a more humorous nature.

She didn't celebrate, she didn't gloat, she didn't post a throwback photo of her first time inside a ring. Instead, she pointed out the fact Zac Efron was in the crowd and seemingly had his eyes fixed on her as she completed her walkout.

Peña has uploaded a photo of her entering the octagon, with the Hollywood star within touching distance in the audience.

Efron is watching Peña with his arms crossed and a smile on his face. The Venezuelan Vixen captioned the post: "Find you a man that looks at you the way @ZacEfron looked at me last night," along with a number of emojis, including the laughing face and heart eyes.

Hundreds of fans have written hilarious replies to the playful tweet. One supporter posted: "He looked at you like a Filet Mignon he grilled perfectly."

Another said: "This is such a fire thing to say the night after winning the title over a dominant opponent. She should let him take her out."

Although Nunes was the favourite to retain her title in Vegas and looked dominant in the first round, Peña turned the tables in the second.

After a strong performance, the new champion rounded it all off with a rear-naked choke on the Brazilian to seal the deal.

"I told you. Don't ever doubt me again," Peña said after the fight. "Willpower, strength and determination, it will take you places.

"I definitely expected a win and I'm just so grateful. The world is my oyster and you literally have the ability to do anything that you want in this life, and I just proved that tonight."

