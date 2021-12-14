FIFA 22: The Best New Meta Players to Use Right Now in Ultimate Team

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

If you are looking for the best meta players to use in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team (FUT) right now, you've come to the right place!

Having players with high ratings in FUT doesn't necessarily mean that they are the best cards to use, and you can save a fortune with some of the players we've picked out here.

We are going to go through each position in the standard 4-4-2 formation in FIFA 22 and tell you which players are stupidly overpowered right now.

Scroll down to find out which players you should be using in your FIFA 22 Ultimate Team squad.

Read more: FIFA 22 TOTW: Leaks, Predictions And Everything You Need To Know

FIFA 22 Meta Players In Ultimate Team

Bear in mind, the players that we have selected will not provide the necessary chemistry altogether. Nevertheless, these cards will be a huge asset in any side.

Here are the 11 players that we believe you should be using right now in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team:

Justin Bijlow (Foundations)

Price: N/A

A ridiculous shot-stopper. Some of you may have this card in your club without you knowing as he was a player objective which contributed towards another. So if you have Bijlow, get him in your squad.

Youcef Atal (Signature Signings)

Price: 147,000 Coins

A great value card considering what you get back in return is, honestly, insane. This is arguably the best right-backs in the current game right now and even topples PSG's Achraf Hakimi, however controversial that may sound. But trust us, give him a try.

Jeremiah St Juste

Price: 850

One of the fastest centre-backs in the game will always give St Juste the edge. Give him an anchor chemistry card and watch his sprint speed increase to 99 and his strength given a massive +10.

David Alaba (Ones To Watch)

Price: 83,500

An outstanding card and a bargain for that price. Alaba's OTW version is a powerhouse at the back for any team.

Maxwel Cornet (Rulebreaker)

Price: 83,000 Coins

Largely overlooked during the Rulebreaker promo in November, but many are now beginning to appreciate Cornet's in-game quality.

David Neres (Foundations)

Price: N/A

Another free card that many may have overlooked. David Neres is a quality wide attacking option with incredible speed and agility.

Josh Laurent (Foundations)

Price: N/A

A player that is ideal to sit just in front of your defensive line, Laurent possesses insane physical stats which could be imperative to your team getting those all-important wins.

Kevin de Bruyne (Signature Signings)

Price: 1,035,000 Coins

Sure, KDB is expensive, but boy is he worth it! His Signature Signings card can do everything, run, pass, dribble, shoot, tackle, you name it, he can do it. Outstanding.

David Ginola (FUT Hero)

Price: 1,549,000 Coins

This card needs no introduction. Easily the best of the Hero cards and the cost to have him in your side is well worth it. A brilliant player.

Giovanni Simeone (POTM Serie A)

Price: N/A

A crazy card and ideal for any Serie A squad. Simone's October POTM card is brutal and gamers that completed his SBC will be rubbing their hands together with glee, and rightly so!

Benzema (Flashback)

Price: N/A

Every team in FUT Champions appears to have this card in their squad, right? And you might be thinking why? Well, there's a good reason for it. Outrageous pace, passing and shooting make him the perfect striker.

