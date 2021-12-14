Molineux latest news: Pep Guardiola slammed for what he did after Wolves clash

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Luke Hatfield is not pleased with some of Pep Guardiola's comments following Manchester City's recent 1-0 win over Wolves.

The Spaniard was critical of how Bruno Lage and his side approached the game, and that has not gone down well.

What exactly has Guardiola said about Wolves?

Speaking after the 1-0 win at the Etihad, as quoted by The Independent, Guardiola told reporters: "It is difficult to play against a team that don’t want to play. They are so good defending and we knew how tough it would be but we didn’t lose patience."

While Wolves did finish the game with just 29% ball possession, showing how one-sided the encounter was, they were forced to play the entire second half with just 10 men after Raul Jimenez's daft red card.

The Mexican striker picked up two yellow cards in quick succession after he fouled Rodri before blocking his free-kick from a couple of yards out, giving Wolves little choice but to drop and defend extremely deep in the second 45 minutes as they looked to go back to Molineux with something.

It was a good effort but ultimately to no avail after Raheem Sterling put away a controversial penalty.

What has Hatfield said about Guardiola's comments?

Hatfield is not impressed with Guardiola's take, believing that the former Bayern Munich and Barcelona manager has no right to criticise other team's playing styles as they try to make do with what they have got.

Following all of the fallout from the game, the Express & Star journalist told GIVEMESPORT: "To moan about a team who haven't got the same resources, you know, choosing a style of play which they think is going to benefit them the most against them, I don't think he's got any right to kind of argue about the way that the team plays."

Does Guardiola have a point?

While Guardiola would love for teams to constantly attack City so that his team can win the ball back and then kill them on the transition, that is not going to happen.

With the likes of Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne, teams are obviously wary of the counter-attacking threat City carry.

Sterling provides pace, while De Bruyne can pick a pass to find a runner like his 100-goal team-mate. Furthermore, it is only logical for teams like Wolves to sit back, especially away from home with 10 men.

Ultimately, at this stage of his City tenure, it is probably something not even worth highlighting.

