Football Manager 2022 Lille: Tactics, Budget, Key Players, Who To Sign and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Lille are one of the most interesting teams to manage in France in Football Manager 2022 so we’ve put together a guide on everything you need to know.

The club shocked the world last season when they managed to pip PSG to the Ligue 1 title by a single, solitary point to be crowned champions for the first time since 2011.

The amazing triumph came about after a sensational season in which the club only lost three times in total.

So with you at the helm, they will be heading into the wild lands of the Champions League, and will be attempting to keep their title from PSG, who have recently added the thoroughly decent footballer known as Lionel Messi to their ranks.

No mean feat, but we’ve got the lowdown on the Ligue 1 champions on Football Manager 2022 for you!

Read More: Goals official trailer announcement

Football Manager 2022 Lille Team Guide

Here’s everything you need to know before you dive in headfirst to a Lille save on FM22!

Board Expectation

By the end of the first season, Lille are expecting to qualify for the Europa League, perhaps aware how shocking their title win was.

They also want you to reach the quarter-final of the French Cup and to be competitive in the Champions League.

It should also be noted that they want you to qualify for the Champions League in the second season.

Budget

There is some money to spend.

Transfer budget: £14.53m

Wage budget remaining: £0 p/w.

There needs to be some financial jiggery-pokery when it comes to the wage budget but there’s more than enough there to bring a couple of players in.

Facilities

Excellent training facilities

Excellent youth facilities

Adequate academy coaching

Average youth recruitment

You could spend some money here to upgrade your coaching.

Stadium

The Stade Pierre Mauroy witnessed a sporting miracle last season and holds 49,834 fans.

Personnel

Key Player: Renato Sanches

Captain: Jose Fonte

Vice-Captain: Benjamin Andre

Assistant Manager: Jorge Maciel

Director of Football: Sylvain Armand

Suggested Best XI

When you head into the save, you’ll be given a suggested best XI for Lille.

In a 4-4-2 formation, it lines up thus: Grbic; Zeki Celik, Fonte, Botman, Reinildo; Bamba, Sanches, Andre, Gudmundsson; David, Burak Yilmaz.

There’s a nice mix of youth and experience here.

Tactics

There will be three tactical presets suggested to you when you head into the tactics screen with Lille.

They are ‘gegenpress’, ‘tiki-taka’, and ‘vertical tiki-taka’.

Lille want to dominate games, clearly.

Key Positions To Strengthen

You’re pretty well set in most areas so our advice would be to strengthen at full-back.

Zeki Celik is seen as both the best left-back and the best right-back but he can’t play both roles every game, so we’d recommend bringing in someone who can lighten his load a little.

Youngsters ready for the first-team

Tiago Djalo is ready for minutes in defence; he has 2* current ability and the potential to become better than club captain Jose Fonte.

Eddy Outara is a 19-year-old striker with 4* potential, while Eugenio Pizzuto is a defensive midfielder who also has 4* potential.

If you need a back-up goalkeeper, 24-year-old Adam Jakubech has 2* current ability and 3* potential, so he could play in cup competitions.

Full 1st season squad

Goalkeepers: Orestis Karnezis, Leo Jardim, Ivo Grbic.

Defenders: Jeremy Pied, Zeki Celik, Jose Fonte, Sven Botman, Yves Dabila, Domagoj Bradaric.

Midfielders: Cheikh Niasse, Yusuf Yazici, Xeka, Renato Sanches, Benjamin Andre, Amadou Onana, Gabriel Gudmundsson.

Forwards: Isaac Lihadji, Jonathan Ikone, Reinildo, Jonathan David, Angel Gomes, Jonathan Bamba, Timothy Weah, Burak Yilmaz.

Keep it tuned to GiveMeSport for all the latest gaming news!

News Now - Sport News