Monster Hunter Rise: How to Capture Monsters (Complete Guide)

Many in the gaming community are loving the game Monster Hunter Rise, and we have revealed the best way to capture monsters in the game.

The game only came out a few months ago in 2021, but there looks to be some exciting things coming in the game which is available on both the Nintendo Switch and the PC.

It is the sixth mainline instalment in the Monster Hunter series and the franchise has been a massive success for many years now.

There are multiple ways to capture monsters in the latest game, and we have noted the best ways for you to do so in the game.

How to best capture monsters in Monster Hunter Rise

Obviously when you are wanting to capture a monster in the game, they will not make it easy for you, and you have to be ready for a great battle.

There is a lot of preparation that you have to do in the build up to capturing monsters, and the most important preparations are:

Make sure you have shock traps

Make sure you have tranqualiser bombs

Make sure you are fully healed and armoured

The best way to capture a monster is very simple in Monster Hunter Rise. In order to capture any monster, you need to battle the monster first and weaken it.

After weakening the monster, you will see it limp away and return to its den to fall asleep. When this happens, your next actions are very crucial.

This is when the monster must be caught in either a Pitfall Trap or a Shock Trap and you can do this when the monster is awake or asleep.

Obviously if you do not want to capture the monster, but you still fancy taking them on in battle, you are able to kill them as well.

Sometimes you will come across a monster you have captured before, so you will not feel the need to capture another one.

The game is a lot of fun, and there is a lot more new content to come, so be sure to keep an eye out for any more updates.

