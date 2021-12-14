Football Manager 2022 Aston Villa: Tactics, Budget, Key Players, Who To Sign and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Aston Villa are one of the most interesting challenges to take on in Football Manager 2022 so we’ve put together a guide on the Midlands club before you dive into a save!

The club obviously lost Jack Grealish in the summer, as he departed for Manchester City in a record-breaking £100m move.

They spent big, recruiting the likes of Leon Bailey, Danny Ings, and Emiliano Buendia.

It’s been difficult in real life for the Villans, though, who ultimately sacked Dean Smith and decided to replace him with Steven Gerrard, luring him down from Rangers.

Can you do better than Smith and guide the club into Europe without their previous talisman, who is now at City, or will you be another victim of the Villa Park hotseat?

Read More: FM22 Rangers Team Guide

Football Manager 2022 Aston Villa Team Guide

Here’s everything you need to know about an Aston Villa save on FM22, which should keep you busy for a while!

Board Expectations

In the Premier League, you’re expected to finish in the top half, reach the fifth round of the FA Cup, and reach the fourth round of the EFL Cup.

That’s more than achievable and by the end of the 2022/23 season you’re expected to qualify for the Europa League.

Budget

There’s a fair amount here for improvements.

Transfer budget: £20m

Wage budget remaining: £70k p/w

This will more than do when it comes to strengthening the squad.

Facilities

State of the art training facilities

Superb youth facilities

Good academy coaching

Excellent youth recruitment

This is very good.

Stadium

Villa Park is one of the oldest grounds in England and holds 42,777 fans.

Personnel

Key Player: Danny Ings

Captain: Tyrone Mings

Vice-Captain: John McGinn

Assistant Manager: Gary McAllister

Director of Football: Johan Lange

Suggested Best XI

Villa have an interesting suggested best XI when you take over the team.

In a 4-2-3-1 formation, it’s thus: Martinez; Cash, Mings, Tuanzebe, Targett; Douglas Luiz, McGinn, Sanson; Bailey, Ings, Watkins.

A thoroughly decent side.

Tactics

When you boot up the tactics screen for the first time, you’ll be given three presets to choose from for Villa.

They are ‘gegenpress’, ‘vertical tiki-taka’, and ‘wing play’.

That’s about what you’d expect from a team that likes to have the majority of the ball.

Key Positions To Strengthen

Villa’s squad is a strong one after their summer spending but two areas stick out: You could do with a really good central midfielder to come in and partner John McGinn, and a right-back, given that Ashley Young is listed as the best full-back on both sides.

Get those two in and you’ve got a pretty strong squad.

Youngsters ready for the first-team

Carney Chukwuemeka is a superstar in the making; he’s got 4.5* potential and is touted to be better than McGinn.

Cameron Archer is a 19-year-old striker with 4* potential, while Jaden Philogene-Bidace is a winger who could become better than Ollie Watkins.

Full 1st season squad

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Jed Steer.

Defenders: Ezri Konsa, Matty Cash, Axel Tuanzebe, Tyrone Mings, Kortney Hause, Matt Targett.

Midfielders: Marvelous Nakamba, Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Morgan Sanson, Ashley Young.

Forwards: Bertrand Traore, Leon Bailey, Emiliano Buendia, Jacob Ramsey, Trezeguet, Ollie Watkins, Anwar El Ghazi, Keinan Davis, Danny Ings.

Keep it tuned to GiveMeSport for all the latest gaming news!

News Now - Sport News