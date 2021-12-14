Football Manager 2022 Wolves: Tactics, Budget, Key Players, Who To Sign and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Wolves are one of the more intriguing challenges to take on in the Premier League on Football Manager 2022 so here’s a complete guide to a Molineux save!

The club have been enjoying an excellent season under the management of Bruno Lage and are currently safely in the top 10 with 21 points from 16 games.

They are taking to Lage’s style of play and have a number of excellent talents within their squad, including the incredibly pacey Adama Traore, prolific Raul Jimenez, and wonderkid Fabio Silva.

Wolves will likely have aims of qualifying for Europe if you do take over, such has been their form in recent seasons.

They finished seventh two seasons in a row under the management of Nuno Espirito Santo back in 2018/19 and 19/20 but somewhat struggled last season.

Can you live up to those standards or even better them?

Football Manager 2022 Wolves Team Guide

Here’s everything you need to know about a Wolves save on Football Manager 2022 before you dive into the hotseat at Molineux!

Board Expectations

In the Premier League, you’re aiming to finish in the top half in your first season in charge.

You’re also looking to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup and the fourth round of the EFL Cup.

You’re also expected to work towards becoming the ‘best of the rest’ outside of the top four.

Budget

There is some money to spend at Molineux.

Transfer budget: £20m

Wage budget remaining: £50k p/w

That’s more than enough to strengthen in a couple of areas.

Facilities

Excellent training facilities

Excellent youth facilities

Adequate academy coaching

Good youth recruitment

Spend some money getting that academy coaching sorted out!

Stadium

Molineux is a striking, famous ground and holds 30,852 fans when every ticket has been sold.

Personnel

Key Player: Ruben Neves

Captain: Conor Coady

Vice-captain: Ruben Neves

Assistant Manager: Alexandre Silva

Director of Football: Vacant

Suggested Best XI

When you boot up your save, you’ll be given a suggested best XI for Wolves.

It lines up thus, with a 5-2-3 formation: Sa; Semedo, Boly, Coady, Dendoncker, Jonny; Ruben Neves, Moutinho; Traore, Jimenez, Neto.

There’s some real talent here.

Tactics

The tactics screen will always provide you with three presets when you begin building a tactic for your side.

They are ‘control possession’, ‘gegenpress’, and ‘tiki-taka’.

Wolves, basically, always want the ball!

Key Positions To Strengthen

Find some proper support for Raul Jimenez, who is far and away the best striker at the club; if he gets injured, you’ll be relying on a 2.5* current ability centre-forward.

Also, bring in a central midfielder. Neves and Moutinho are the first choice duo but there’s an alarming drop off in quality beyond them.

Youngsters ready for the first-team

When you head to the development centre, you’ll be told that there are no players worth noting.

Keep an eye on Leonardo Campana, though, in the U23s. He’s on loan at Grasshoppers but has 4.5* potential; from the second season, you’ll want to start using the striker.

Full 1st season squad

Goalkeepers: Jose Sa, John Ruddy.

Defenders: Nelson Semedo, Jonny, Conor Coady, Max Kilman, Yerson Mosquera, Willy Boly, Romain Saiss, Marcal, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Ki-Jana Hoever.

Midfielders: Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Leander Dendoncker, Bruno Jordao.

Forwards: Pedro Neto, Adama Traore, Francisco Trincao, Daniel Podence, Raul Jimenez, Hwang Hee-Chan, Fabio Silva.

