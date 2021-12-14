Arsenal vs West Ham Live Stream: How to Watch, Team News, Head to Head, Odds, Prediction UK

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Arsenal are set to face West Ham United in the Premier League with sixth place in the standings going up against the side that currently sit in fourth.

The Hammers will make the 5.9-mile journey across London to face their city rivals in what is the start of a pivotal point in the season with the Christmas period looming. However, events away from the pitch are on the agenda right now.

Gunners' boss Mikel Arteta stripped Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of the club captaincy yesterday following a "disciplinary breach" and will not be available for tonight's game.

With this in mind, David Moyes' side, who have had a fantastic start to the 2021/22 campaign, will be looking to capitalise on this by taking all three points from the Emirates Stadium.

Date

Arsenal will face West Ham at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday 15th December 2021 with kick-off at 8pm GMT.

How to Watch

The Premier League match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 or BT Sport Ultimate.

Team News

With the absence of Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette is expected to lead the line for the home side with Arteta having all of his attacking options to choose from.

The only injury concerns that the Spanish tactician has to worry about is Sead Kolasinac who is not due back until the New Year, and Bernd Leno is a doubt with a groin problem.

West Ham still have absentees in their defensive line with Kurt Zouma and Ryan Fredericks both out. Ben Johnson has a hamstring injury and Angelo Ogbonna underwent knee surgery recently.

We could see a defensive partnership of Craig Dawson and Issa Diop once more, with Moyes able to select strong from an attacking perspective.

Predicted Arsenal XI (4-4-1-1): Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Saka, Partey, Xhaka, Martinelli, Odegaard, Lacazette.

Predicted West Ham XI (4-2-3-1): Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Lanzini, Fornals, Antonio.

Head to Head

Here is the head-to-head record between the two sides, as well as the last six meetings:

Arsenal wins: 16

Draws: 3

West Ham wins: 2

21st May 2021: West Ham 3-3 Arsenal

19th Sept 2020: Arsenal 2-1 West Ham

7th Mar 2020: Arsenal 1-0 West Ham

9th Dec 2019: West Ham 1-3 Arsenal

12th Jan 2019: West Ham 1-0 Arsenal

25th Aug 2018: Arsenal 3-1 West Ham

Odds

Here are the odds that various bookmakers are offering to win the match outright:

Arsenal: 23/20

Draw: 5/2

West Ham: 11/5

Prediction

Arsenal really came out firing against Southampton but went through a tricky patch before that. West Ham have stuttered slightly despite starting strong.

This match will hinge on who starts the brightest and will eventually lead to that side winning. With Arsenal having scored five goals and conceding none in their last two home games, they might just nick this one.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-1 West Ham

