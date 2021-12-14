West Brom latest news: 'Fantastic' 19 y/o gem has 'really impressed' for Baggies

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Luke Hatfield has been impressed with Taylor Gardner-Hickman every time he's played for West Brom this season.

The 19-year-old only made his senior debut for the Baggies in August but has quickly become a regular part of Valerien Ismael's plans.

How has Gardner-Hickman performed this season?

With Ismael resting several of his regulars for the Carabao Cup tie against Arsenal, the teenager was handed his first-team bow, lining up against the likes of, Bukayo Saka and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Gunners were far superior, running out 6-0 winners, but it wouldn't be the last we saw of him.

But Gardner-Hickman would have to bide his time and wouldn't see his next first-team action for more than two months, eventually starting the Championship game against Hull in November.

Overall, he's made four league starts, with the Baggies winning three of those four, including the last two against Coventry and Reading.

Furthermore, according to WhoScored, Gardner-Hickman has been West Brom's second-best player this season behind Dara O'Shea. In fact, only Aleksander Mitrovic, Harry Wilson and John Swift have a better average rating than Baggies man in the whole of the Championship.

And Hatfield has liked what he's seen from the promising youngster when he's been given a chance.

What did Hatfield say about Gardner-Hickman?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "He's been fantastic. Every time I've seen him, I've been really impressed. As a youngster at Albion, he was always considered as a winger.

"This season he's played at wing-back and now in midfield."

Is Gardner-Hickman likely to keep his place against Barnsley?

West Brom have won their last two games, with Gardner-Hickman playing 90 minutes in each. That will help his case to start once again, given that Ismael will surely want to stick with a winning side.

However, it's not that simple. He's played in four different positions in each of his Championship starts, with the latter two coming in midfield and then at left wing-back against Reading last time out.

But with regular first-choice left wing-back, Conor Townsend, currently self-isolating following a positive Covid-19 test, Gardner-Hickman has every chance of being handed a third consecutive start when the Baggies travel to Oakwell on Friday night.

In his brief West Brom career, he's already done more than enough to prove himself and should consider himself unfortunate not to find himself in the starting XI.

