Kylian Mbappe's future at Paris Saint-Germain is far from certain.

The Frenchman only has seven months left on his contract and it seems more and more unlikely he will sign an extension.

If Mbappe does decide to move on from the French giants he will of course have no shortage of suitors.

Real Madrid will be the heavy favourites to sign Mbappe.

It's no secret that the 22-year-old is a massive fan of Los Blancos, having expressed his desire to play for the club before in the media.

But what about Tottenham? Do the north London club have a chance of signing one of the world's best players?

Spiderman actor Tom Holland recently tried to convince Mbappe to join Spurs.

To say he failed miserably would be an understatement.

Holland, a Spurs fan, recently met Mbappe at the Ballon d'Or ceremony in Paris.

Speaking about their encounter, he said: "We met Mbappe. I said to him: 'Hey, nice to meet you. You have to come to Tottenham.'

"And he just burst out laughing"

Well that appears to be that, then.

To be honest, the likelihood of Mbappe joining Spurs was very low even before Holland's question.

After all, Mbappe will probably have the choice of any club in the world.

So, in reality, he's not going to want to join Spurs, who are currently fifth in the Premier League, without Champions League football and at serious risk of not qualifying for next year's premier cup competition.

You've got to admire Holland for trying to persuade Mbappe to sign for his club, though.

