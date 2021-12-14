Forza Horizon 5 Series 3 Update: What is the Release Date?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Forza Horizon 5 has started to create seasons and we have all the information around when the Series 3 Update will be released and available to play.

The car gaming franchise has been hugely successful for many years and players will be over the moon to hear that they will be adding seasons into the game as this means there will be an abundance of new content.

With so much new content, we can see the game being a lot of fun for the foreseeable future, and no doubt the introduction of seasons is bringing new fans to the game.

The gaming community is very excited to see what Series 3 will have to offer, and we will be counting down the days until it is released.

What is the Release date for Forza Horizon 5 Series 3?

Series 2 of Forza Horizon 5 recently went live and expires on Sunday 9th January 2022. Like lots of other games in the modern gaming world, when a season ends, the new one goes live.

Due to this, we expect season 3 to go live on Sunday 9th January 2022, or at the latest Monday 10th January 2022.

With under a month to go until its release, we will be given some little previews of the cars, events and challenges that players will get in season 3.

The Horizon 5 Series 3 update will also see lots of limited time events, and these events will need to be done in a set car class. Be sure to make sure you have cars from all classes to complete the challenges.

It will be really interesting to see how these seasons continue and how the developers will make them unique from the last. With a lot of cars, events and challenges, there is no doubt that Forza Horizon 5 could keep seasons going for a long time.

No doubt we will find out a lot more about this series coming to Forza Horizon in January 2021, and when we do find out more, we will provide you with all the updates right here as soon as we can.

