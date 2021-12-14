West Ham transfer news: 'Prolific' £17m goalscorer on David Moyes' radar

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

West Ham United transfer target Arthur Cabral is "a prolific goalscorer", according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

Hammers boss David Moyes will have the opportunity to bolster his options when the window reopens next month.

What's the latest news involving Cabral?

According to Swiss media outlet 4-4-2.CH, a Premier League club has submitted a bid for Basel striker Cabral, with that suitor thought to be West Ham.

The report suggests the offer which was lodged was worth in the region of £17million.

However, Moyes' side are set to face competition for Cabral's services as Goal have claimed Premier League rivals Newcastle United, along with Spanish giants Barcelona, hold an interest in the Brazilian.

He has worked his way onto Newcastle's radar after a £305million takeover resulted in the Magpies becoming the richest club in world football.

But former Premier League striker Kevin Campbell believes Cabral could prove to be a shrewd signing by Moyes if West Ham manage to win the race for the 23-year-old's services.

Enter Giveaway

Cabral is set to enter the final 18 months of his Basel contract, with it due to expire at the end of June 2023, and he has been in fine form for the Swiss side.

He has scored 65 goals in 104 appearances for his current employers, with him already getting on the scoresheet 27 times this season.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Cabral?

O'Rourke is not surprised that Cabral has suitors due to his impressive goalscoring record over the course of his time with Basel.

The journalist feels the frontman's form in front of goal will have caught Moyes' eye ahead of the transfer window reopening in a matter of weeks.

Brentford vs Man United OFF! Hear more on The Football Terrace...

O'Rourke reckons Cabral will be a man in demand next month.

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Cabral is a prolific goalscorer. He is playing over in Switzerland for Basel and I think he's got more than 25 goals this season.

"He got 20 last season as well, so he's off the back of a very successful 18 months."

1 of 12 Did West Ham United sign Michail Antonio on transfer deadline day? Yes No

Why are West Ham looking to sign a new striker?

Michail Antonio is the only senior striker currently on the books of West Ham, but the Jamaica international has been finding it difficult to find the back of the net in recent weeks.

His last goal came against Tottenham Hotspur close to two months ago, with him going the last seven Premier League fixtures without getting his name on the scoresheet.

The Hammers also showed their need for another striking option when they failed to score in the goalless stalemate with Burnley at the weekend.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News