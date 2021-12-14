Celtic transfer news: Kyogo Furuhashi could affect Hoops' January plans

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The success of Kyogo Furuhashi means it makes sense for Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou to target more players currently plying their trade in the Japanese top flight, according to journalist Stuart Hodge.

Postecoglou will have the opportunity to bolster his options when the transfer window reopens next month.

Who are Celtic's transfer targets ahead of January?

Celtic are understood to be targeting Japanese trio Daizen Maeda, Reo Hatate and Yosuke Ideguchi.

Postecoglou managed in the J1 League with Yokohama F Marinos before he took charge of Celtic during the summer, so he knows the division and market well.

The Hoops are attempting to push through a deal to sign Hatate before the transfer window officially opens and they are confident the left-back's current club, Kawasaki Frontale, will not stand in his way.

The 24-year-old's contract with Kawasaki Frontale is set to expire at the end of next month and that has resulted in the possibility of the Glasgow giants being able to complete a bargain transfer.

According to Yahoo Japan, Celtic are in the "final stages" in their attempts to sign Yokohama F Marinos forward Maeda.

Meanwhile, Sponichi Annex have reported that Ideguchi's medical has already been scheduled for later this month.

The report suggests a fee in the region of £850,000 has been agreed between Celtic and his current employers, Gamba Osaka.

What has Stuart Hodge said about the situation?

Hodge believes Postecoglou is right to be looking to bring more Japanese top flight stars to Parkhead.

The journalist feels the impact of Furuhashi, both in Scotland and his homeland, will have played a key role in Postecoglou's January plans.

Hodge told GIVEMESPORT: "Furuhashi's debut video that Celtic put out was, I think, one of their best-performing social videos in history as a result of that acute interest from the Japanese market.

"On that basis, I think it would make sense for Celtic to go for more Japanese players."

How has Furuhashi performed since joining Celtic?

Furuhashi made the move to the Scottish Premiership in July after Celtic parted with an undisclosed fee to seal his switch from Vissel Kobe.

The attacker marked his first Scottish Premiership start by bagging a hat-trick in the resounding early season win over Dundee.

Furuhashi has bagged 14 goals and registered a further five assists in his first 24 outings in his new surroundings.

The 26-year-old has also taken his tally of Japan caps up to 12 since making the move to Glasgow.

