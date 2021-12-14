Tottenham transfer news: 'What a loss' - Spurs set for 'real blow' over 37-cap star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tottenham Hotspur stand to make a huge financial loss if they allow Dele Alli to seal his exit during the January transfer window, according to Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge.

The Athletic's David Ornstein has reported that Alli will be available to suitors next month, with a loan switch away from north London being most likely.

What's the latest news involving Alli?

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is willing to allow Alli to leave the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium when the transfer window reopens.

Levy's stance comes less than a year after he blocked a loan switch to French giants Paris Saint-Germain, with the Ligue One side seeing a trio of loan bids pushed back despite then-boss Jose Mourinho being open to the attacking midfielder sealing a temporary switch.

According to Spanish media outlet Sport, the 25-year-old is on Newcastle United's radar after falling out of favour with his current employers.

The Magpies' interest comes after their £305million takeover two months ago saw them become the richest club in world football.

Sky Sports' Soccer Saturday pundit Paul Merson - via Molineux.News - has also claimed Alli could be an ideal signing for Wolverhampton Wanderers, while Aston Villa has been mooted as a potential destination.

Enter Giveaway

Alli has not featured for Spurs since starting the embarrassing Europa Conference League defeat to NS Mura last month.

What has Michael Bridge said about Alli?

Bridge feels Spurs will regret not selling Alli years ago after his fall from grace, with the north Londoners only expected to secure a fraction of the fee they could have reaped for the attacking midfielder if they sell him on a permanent basis.

But the Sky Sports reporter is still expecting Alli to move onto pastures new next month.

Bridge told GIVEMESPORT: "You would think he will move on in January.

Brentford vs Man United OFF! Hear more on The Football Terrace...

"It's a real blow for Tottenham in the sense that what a loss Spurs are going to have."

How much is Alli worth now compared to what he was once valued at?

According to Transfermarkt, the 37-cap England international is currently worth £27million.

That is far less than what he was valued at just three years ago, with the Football Observatory rating Alli at £138million in 2018.

1 of 15 Do you know this obscure Tottenham Hotspur footballer from the 2000s? Philip Ifil Steven Pienaar Fraizer Campbell Anthony Gardner

Former Spurs boss Harry Redknapp also rated Alli highly during that period, suggesting the north London club stood to rake in £100million if they opted to sell the attacking midfielder.

Then-Tottenham chief Mauricio Pochettino also described Alli as the world's best player at his age close to four years ago.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News