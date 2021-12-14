Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Neymar has had an extraordinary career in football.

The Brazilian footballer is, without doubt, one of the best players of his generation.

Neymar has shattered record after record since making his debut for Santos in 2009.

He joined Barcelona in 2013 and, after four highly successful years with the Catalan giants, he moved to Paris Saint-Germain for a world-record fee of €222 million.

Four years on and no one has come close to breaking that record.

As well as being an extraordinary footballer, Neymar is also a big character.

His personality, as well as his talent on the field, means he is also one of the most marketable players in the sport.

Neymar is such a big name that Netflix have made a documentary which focuses on his life both on and off the pitch.

The teaser trailer has been released and you can watch it below...

Titled: 'Neymar: The Perfect Chaos', the three-part series will be released on January 25.

Netflix's description for the series reads: "Beloved worldwide but also a lightning rod for criticism, Neymar shares the highs and lows of his personal life and brilliant football career."

The series will feature interviews with worldwide stars including Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and David Beckham.

We can't wait until next month when the series drops. It's surely one to watch for every football fan around the globe.

